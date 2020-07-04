American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses What to Tell People Who Don't Understand the Self-Directed IRA

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 4, 2020 / Around 1% of all IRAs are self-directed, meaning that they are left under the control of the investor. With most people keeping their IRAs within another type of arrangement-especially for traditional investments like stocks and bonds-this opens the possibility that those who hold a Self-Directed IRA may find themselves open to questioning whenever the subject of retirement comes up. According to a recent post at American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm in North Carolina, there are some ways that Self-Directed IRA investors can answer these questions.

In particular, the post notes, there are more similarities with a Self-Directed IRA and the usual IRA than most people notice. The same rules will apply to a Traditional IRA, whether it's self-directed or not. As American IRA points out, the difference comes in the way the IRA holder chooses to administrate the IRA. With a self-directed arrangement, the investor then becomes responsible for more of how the IRA functions, but with the advantage of having more options for investing.

The article also points out how Self-Directed IRA investors can use these non-traditional assets with the tax protections of an IRA. For example, an investor can hold real estate within a Self-Directed IRA, allowing the money in the account to grow with those same tax protections. This makes a Self-Directed IRA particularly appealing to those with experience or budding interest in investing in real estate. Other non-traditional assets include private lending, private companies, precious metals, and tax liens.

"We like to point out that the Self-Directed IRA is off the beaten path, but it does not mean that it's not a good way to go," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "There are people who can use the Self-Directed IRA to maximize the impact of their investing skills. With non-traditional assets in a Self-Directed IRA, they can realize tremendous growth. All they have to do is know how to set it up properly and follow the rules."

