ATX did an attractive Start in July, up 1,81%. News came from voestalpine, Strabag, Vienna Insurance Group, ams, Palfinger, S&T (2), FACC (2), RHI Magnesita, Uniqa, Semperit. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 1,81% to 2.272,78 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -28,68%. Up to now there were 57 days with a positive and 71 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 29,62% away, from the low 39,36%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Tuesday with 0,61%, the weakest is Monday with -0,98%. These are the best-performers this week: Semperit 14,21% in front of Bawag 6,28% and Verbund 5,84%. And the following stocks performed worst: Österreichische Post -10,22% in front of Zumtobel -8,69% and UBM -4,76%. Further highlights this week: Wienerberger for 3 ...

