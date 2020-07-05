Uniqa: Insurance group Uniqa has successfully placed two bonds with a volume of Euro 800 mn. 600 mn to fund its purchase of AXA CEE subsidiaries and Euro 200 mn in a green bond format. Investor's demand for the offering was exceptionally high with the senior bond being more than 5 times oversubscribed and the Green Tier II issuance more than 9 times. "As planned, we have now completed the purchase price funding with a €600 million senior bond," said Kurt Svoboda, Chief Financial and Risk Officer of Uniqa. The senior bond has a term of 10 years and is rated A- by Standard & Poor's. The coupon is 1.375% percent p.a. The bond is to be listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange's Second Regulated Market. The issue date is scheduled for 09 July 2020. The issue price ...

