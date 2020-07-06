DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) announced today that certain systems of its subsidiary, Xchanging, have experienced a ransomware attack. Xchanging is primarily an insurance managed services business that operates on a standalone basis. The company is confident that this incident is isolated to the Xchanging environment. In addition, DXC does not have any indication at this time that data has been compromised or lost.

The company has implemented a series of containment and remediation measures to resolve this situation. DXC is actively working with affected customers to restore access to their operating environment as quickly as possible. DXC is also engaging with law enforcement and appropriate cyber agencies.

DXC will continue to update its customers, shareholders, and people on its progress in resolving this situation.

