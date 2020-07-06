Anzeige
Montag, 06.07.2020
DIE GOLDAKTIE des Jahres: Weitere Kurs-Explosion nach dieser spektakuläre NEWS am Freitag?
WKN: 927061 ISIN: LV0000100899 Ticker-Symbol: UMA 
München
03.07.20
08:04 Uhr
10,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.07.2020 | 07:53
Latvijas Gaze: Dividend payment ex-date of AS "Latvijas Gaze"

AS "Latvijas Gaze"on July 9, 2020 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Latvian Settlement System.

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is July 8, 2020. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to the dividends.

AS "Latvijas Gaze" will pay dividend 0.44 EUR per share on July 10, 2020.

The JSC "Latvijas Gaze" confirms that:


- the profit paid in dividends was earned after January 1, 2018;

- no conditions permitting the JSC "Latvijas Gaze" to reduce the corporate income tax base under Section 13 of the Corporate Income Tax Law have been applied.

Additional information:

Madara Ventere
Head of Finance and accounting division
Phone: +


www.lg.lv

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
