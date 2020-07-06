ENERGISME ENERGISME: The SaaS developer in energy performance, ENERGISME, is launching its IPO on Euronext Growth Paris. 06-Jul-2020 / 07:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The SaaS developer in energy performance, ENERGISME, is launching its IPO on Euronext Growth Paris(R) ****************************************************************************** *********************** · Fixed Price Offer totalling approximately EUR 8m (EUR 4.65 per Offered Share) · EUR 6.86m already secured in the form of subscription commitments, including EUR 1.44m by redeeming convertible bond debt into new shares · Subscription period: 6 July to 16 July 2020 inclusive for the Public Offering and the Private Placement · Start of trading on the Euronext Growth Paris(R) market: 22 July 2020 · Securities eligible for tax reductions, innovation investment funds (FCPI) and PEA (SME-ISE personal equity plans)[1] ENERGISME is announcing today the launch of its initial public offering with a view to allowing its shares to be traded on the Euronext Growth Paris(R) market (ISIN: FR0013399359/Ticker: ALNRG). ENERGISME, the SaaS developer in energy performance Intelligent data for companies, buildings, and the planet ****************************************************************************** ******************************** From the climate emergency, to energy savings, developing renewable energy and Green Data, energy is at the core of the major challenges facing companies and the planet today. To take on these challenges, the ability to collect, process and use data has become a key priority. In this context, ENERGISME's mission is to accelerate companies' and buildings' energy performance using intelligent data to achieve financial, operational and environmental gains that are substantial and, above all, measurable. A proprietary, collaborative software platform that provides a solution to all energy performance issues ****************************************************************************** ************************** Founded in 2004 and taken over in 2015 by energy sector specialists, ENERGISME has developed a SaaS technology platform that provides solutions to the problems faced by all energy performance stakeholders, including energy service providers, energy suppliers and distributors, manufacturers and property managers. For users of the ENERGISME solution, there are multiple benefits, including real-time data collection, enhanced data reliability and curation, detection of anomalies and potential savings, optimisation of facilities and supply contracts, monitoring and IPMVP (International Performance Measurement and Verification Protocol) certification of energy performance contracts, improving actions taken, etc. As such, the platform provides real-time access to an extensive catalogue of high value-added and easily deployable applications (dynamic mapping, monitoring and valuation of improvement actions, data management, predictive modelling, pricing optimisation, etc.). Information is displayed using an easily configurable, ergonomic interface (no software to install) that is completely interoperable (no new data silos are created). Thanks to this comprehensive range of functions, the solution removes all barriers or constraints to data collection (data heterogeneity and massification, multiple information sources, diversity of needs and uses, costly intervention of data experts, etc.) processing and usage (real time, siloing and compartmentalisation of access that limits analysis and information sharing). ENERGISME's solution is today unrivalled and handles the entire energy performance data value-chain, with no limit on the number of users or sites, on the types of energy (electricity, gas, water, etc.), uses (heating, cooling, processing, production lines, etc.) or data sources (meters, IoT sensors, machines, Building/Centralised Management Systems, ERP, CRM, flat files, etc.). A solution backed by a best-in-class, powerful and secure infrastructure A solid technological base with R&D investments already made The strength of ENERGISME's SaaS platform comes from a solid technological base with EUR 18.5m invested in R&D over the last five years, in addition to a team of engineers (85% of the company's workforce of 102 people as of the end of May 2020) with cutting-edge expertise (Data engineers, DevOps, Data scientists, IoT engineers, etc.). These key factors help the company stand out on the market and are reinforced by over 100 technology partners, including industry giants like Microsoft Azure. All these attributes enable ENERGISME to benefit from a best-in-class, powerful, scalable, secure and collaborative infrastructure that covers the entire energy data value chain. A resilient SaaS subscription model that provides clear visibility Over 100 industry-leading clients already onboarded with major revenue growth potential Bolstered by its platform's technological and operational attributes, 114 large account clients that are references on their markets have already adopted the ENERGISME solution. This customer base alone provides major revenue growth potential. In addition to the recurring character of its SaaS-based business, where the company's initial contracts have durations of 3-5 years assuring high customer loyalty, ENERGISME's business model draws on several important growth drivers, including roll out (extension of data points, increased number of sites, users, data sources, etc.) and upselling (development and marketing of specific functions) to its existing client base. Furthermore, ENERGISME plans to open up its platform to its clients' partners in order to develop a circular knowledge economy (Knowledge-Sharing Management) in order to incorporate artificial intelligence algorithms from AI partners for example. Increased business acquisition thanks to an indirect sales strategy through industry-leading partners ****************************************************************************** *********************** Beyond growing its existing client base, ENERGISME is poised to step up its sales momentum. In this area, the company is already drawing on a network of sales partners that offer a white-labelled ENERGISME solution (IT services companies, IoT operators, engineering firms, integrators and VAR (value-added resellers), etc.) that limit customer acquisition costs and drive business development. In the first half of 2020, over 300 sales associates have already been trained at these partners and they will be driving the company's growth over the coming months. Clear visibility on future growth Expected revenue growth of over 160% in 2020 ****************************************************************************** * ENERGISME's revenue amounted to EUR 1.5m in 2019, a 58% increase compared to 2018. The company posted a net loss of EUR 6.7m in 2019. Thanks to the clear visibility inherent in its SaaS model, ENERGISME is forecasting a pick-up in growth in 2020, with revenues expected to exceed EUR 4m, for growth of over 160%. A determined approach to corporate social responsibility ******************************************************** ENERGISME has committed to a determined approach to corporate social responsibility (CSR). This commitment was clearly evidenced in May 2020 when ENERGISME achieved a score of 60/100 from extra-financial analysis company EthiFinance, which rates the company's extra-financial performance as "advanced". With this rating, ENERGISME is over 34 points ahead of the sector average. Placement on Euronext Growth Paris(R) to support the company's aggressive market-share capture strategy, with EUR 6.86m in subscription commitments already secured At the beginning of the placement period, ENERGISME had EUR 6.86m in firm subscription commitments already secured from nine institutional investors, including EUR 1.44m through the conversion of Convertible Bonds issued on 29 June 2020. These commitments account for over 85% of the gross offering amount. The net proceeds of the funds raised from the issue of New Shares (EUR 8m based on the Offering Price) will enable ENERGISME to pursue the following targets: · Financing growth (WCR), 25% of funds raised; · Increasing its sales force, especially for international development, 75% of funds raised. Although no targets have been identified as yet, ENERGISME is monitoring its market for potential external growth opportunities and reserves the right, should an acquisition opportunity arise, to reallocate some of the funds detailed above by reducing the amount allocated to increasing the sales force. Thierry Chambon, Chief Executive Officer of ENERGISME, says: "The time is now to bolster our market positions in France and internationally. We have already won over more than one hundred companies thanks to our unrivalled technological solution on the market. All indicators are giving us the green light to forge ahead. Energy performance is a key concern for companies today, driven by structural concerns that have been reinforced by the current health crisis, including greater awareness of environmental issues, increasingly stringent regulations, and the need to reduce costs and improve operational performance and resilience. Beyond the

