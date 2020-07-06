World High Life Plc: World High Life PLC Announces Issue of Equity

LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / World High Life Plc (OTCQB:WRHLF) announces that the Company has issued 23,362,717 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as detailed below.

The Company has issued 12,733,823 Ordinary Shares in settlement of fees to certain Directors, officers, advisors, and consultants of the Company in lieu of cash at a price per share of 9p.

Shares have been issued to Directors and the company secretary as follows:

Director Number of Ordinary Shares Issued Number of Ordinary Shares Held Following Issuance Ordinary Share % Ownership Following Issuance David Stadnyk 3,545,875 17,046,875 10.09% Robert Payment 277,778 957,778 0.57% Andrew Male 409,625 709,625 0.42% Kevin Ernst 166,667 1,583,327 0.94% Charles Lamb 166,667 2,033,327 1.20% Heytesbury Corporate LLP 375,342 375,342 0.22%

The Company has also issued a further 3,446,756 Ordinary Shares in lieu of cash in respect of outstanding debt repayments at a price per share of 9p.

A total of 7,182,138 Ordinary Shares will be issued upon the conversion of convertible debentures with a principal value of £666,666 plus accrued interest of £46,393.

Application will be made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective, and dealings in the new Ordinary Shares are expected to commence, on 9 July 2020.

Following this issue, the Company's has 168,963,447 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The figure of 168,963,447 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

"These measures will deliver the joint benefits of reducing World High Life's debt and improving working capital as we continue to support the expansion of Love Hemp's business model, both in the UK and beyond," said Mr. David Stadnyk, World High Life Founder & CEO.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

David Stadnyk Founder & CEO North America: 1 (236) 521-7211 North America toll-free: 1 (888) 616-WRHLF (9745) +44 (0) 7926 397 675 info@worldhighlife.uk AQSE Corporate Adviser Mark Anwyl/Allie Feuerlein Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7469 0930 ma@peterhousecap.com af@peterhousecap.com Financial PR Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray Blytheweigh +44 (0) 20 7138 3224 Camilla.horsfall@blytheweigh.com Megan.Ray@blytheweigh.com

For more information on World High Life please visit: www.worldhighlife.uk

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

We seek safe harbour. Some statements contained in this news release are "forward looking information" within the meaning of securities laws. Forward looking information include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the use of proceeds of the non-brokered private placement and payment of the debt settlements. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative or grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. We do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any particular event, except as required by law.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name David Stadnyk 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director / Chairman b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name World High Life Plc b) LEI 213800ERYVHIGFSPMM75 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 1pence each ISIN: GB00BMDY1P48 b) Nature of the transaction Debt Settlement c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (p) 9p per share Number of Ordinary Shares: 3,545,875 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Issuance of 3,545,875 Ordinary Shares at 9p per share at an aggregate value of £319,129 e) Date of the transaction 6 July 2020 f) Place of the transaction AQSE Growth Market (AQSE)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Robert Payment 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director / CFO b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name World High Life Plc b) LEI 213800ERYVHIGFSPMM75 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 1pence each ISIN: GB00BMDY1P48 b) Nature of the transaction Debt Settlement c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (p) 9p per share Number of Ordinary Shares: 277,778 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Issuance of 277,778 Ordinary Shares at 9p per share at an aggregate value of £25,000 e) Date of the transaction 6 July 2020 f) Place of the transaction AQSE Growth Market (AQSE)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Andrew Male 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name World High Life Plc b) LEI 213800ERYVHIGFSPMM75 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 1pence each ISIN: GB00BMDY1P48 b) Nature of the transaction Debt Settlement c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (p) 9p per share Number of Ordinary Shares: 409,625 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Issuance of 409,625 Ordinary Shares at 9p per share at an aggregate value of £36,866 e) Date of the transaction 6 July 2020 f) Place of the transaction AQSE Growth Market (AQSE)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Kevin Ernst 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name World High Life Plc b) LEI 213800ERYVHIGFSPMM75 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each ISIN: GB00BMDY1P48 b) Nature of the transaction Debt Settlement c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (p) 9p per share Number of Ordinary Shares: 166,667 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Issuance of 166,667 Ordinary Shares at 9p per share at an aggregate value of £15,000 e) Date of the transaction 6 July 2020 f) Place of the transaction AQSE Growth Market (AQSE)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Charles Lamb 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non Executive Independent Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name World High Life Plc b) LEI 213800ERYVHIGFSPMM75 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 1pence each ISIN: GB00BMDY1P48 b) Nature of the transaction Debt Settlement c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (p) 9p per share Number of Ordinary Shares: 166,667 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Issuance of 166,667 Ordinary Shares at 9p per share at an aggregate value of £15,000 e) Date of the transaction 6 July 2020 f) Place of the transaction AQSE Growth Market (AQSE)



This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: World High Life Plc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/596317/World-High-Life-PLC-Announces-Issue-of-Equity