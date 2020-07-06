World High Life Plc: World High Life PLC Announces Issue of Equity

LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / World High Life Plc (OTCQB:WRHLF) announces that the Company has issued 23,362,717 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as detailed below.
The Company has issued 12,733,823 Ordinary Shares in settlement of fees to certain Directors, officers, advisors, and consultants of the Company in lieu of cash at a price per share of 9p.
Shares have been issued to Directors and the company secretary as follows:
Director
Number of Ordinary Shares Issued
Number of Ordinary Shares Held Following Issuance
Ordinary Share % Ownership Following Issuance
David Stadnyk
3,545,875
17,046,875
10.09%
Robert Payment
277,778
957,778
0.57%
Andrew Male
409,625
709,625
0.42%
Kevin Ernst
166,667
1,583,327
0.94%
Charles Lamb
166,667
2,033,327
1.20%
Heytesbury Corporate LLP
375,342
375,342
0.22%
The Company has also issued a further 3,446,756 Ordinary Shares in lieu of cash in respect of outstanding debt repayments at a price per share of 9p.
A total of 7,182,138 Ordinary Shares will be issued upon the conversion of convertible debentures with a principal value of £666,666 plus accrued interest of £46,393.
Application will be made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective, and dealings in the new Ordinary Shares are expected to commence, on 9 July 2020.
Following this issue, the Company's has 168,963,447 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The figure of 168,963,447 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
"These measures will deliver the joint benefits of reducing World High Life's debt and improving working capital as we continue to support the expansion of Love Hemp's business model, both in the UK and beyond," said Mr. David Stadnyk, World High Life Founder & CEO.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
For further information please contact:
David Stadnyk
Founder & CEO
North America: 1 (236) 521-7211
North America toll-free: 1 (888) 616-WRHLF (9745)
+44 (0) 7926 397 675
info@worldhighlife.uk
AQSE Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl/Allie Feuerlein
Peterhouse Capital Limited
+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
ma@peterhousecap.com
af@peterhousecap.com
Financial PR
Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray
Blytheweigh
+44 (0) 20 7138 3224
Camilla.horsfall@blytheweigh.com
Megan.Ray@blytheweigh.com
For more information on World High Life please visit: www.worldhighlife.uk
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information
We seek safe harbour. Some statements contained in this news release are "forward looking information" within the meaning of securities laws. Forward looking information include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the use of proceeds of the non-brokered private placement and payment of the debt settlements. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative or grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. We do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any particular event, except as required by law.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
David Stadnyk
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director / Chairman
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
World High Life Plc
b)
LEI
213800ERYVHIGFSPMM75
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 1pence each
ISIN: GB00BMDY1P48
b)
Nature of the transaction
Debt Settlement
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price (p) 9p per share
Number of Ordinary Shares: 3,545,875
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Issuance of 3,545,875 Ordinary Shares at 9p per share at an aggregate value of £319,129
e)
Date of the transaction
6 July 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
AQSE Growth Market (AQSE)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Robert Payment
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director / CFO
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
World High Life Plc
b)
LEI
213800ERYVHIGFSPMM75
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 1pence each
ISIN: GB00BMDY1P48
b)
Nature of the transaction
Debt Settlement
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price (p) 9p per share
Number of Ordinary Shares: 277,778
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Issuance of 277,778 Ordinary Shares at 9p per share at an aggregate value of £25,000
e)
Date of the transaction
6 July 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
AQSE Growth Market (AQSE)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Andrew Male
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
World High Life Plc
b)
LEI
213800ERYVHIGFSPMM75
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 1pence each
ISIN: GB00BMDY1P48
b)
Nature of the transaction
Debt Settlement
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price (p) 9p per share
Number of Ordinary Shares: 409,625
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Issuance of 409,625 Ordinary Shares at 9p per share at an aggregate value of £36,866
e)
Date of the transaction
6 July 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
AQSE Growth Market (AQSE)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Kevin Ernst
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non Executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
World High Life Plc
b)
LEI
213800ERYVHIGFSPMM75
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each
ISIN: GB00BMDY1P48
b)
Nature of the transaction
Debt Settlement
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price (p) 9p per share
Number of Ordinary Shares: 166,667
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Issuance of 166,667 Ordinary Shares at 9p per share at an aggregate value of £15,000
e)
Date of the transaction
6 July 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
AQSE Growth Market (AQSE)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Charles Lamb
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non Executive Independent Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
World High Life Plc
b)
LEI
213800ERYVHIGFSPMM75
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 1pence each
ISIN: GB00BMDY1P48
b)
Nature of the transaction
Debt Settlement
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price (p) 9p per share
Number of Ordinary Shares: 166,667
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Issuance of 166,667 Ordinary Shares at 9p per share at an aggregate value of £15,000
e)
Date of the transaction
6 July 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
AQSE Growth Market (AQSE)
