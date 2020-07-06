Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Italeaf S.p.A., LEI: 815600B00054CA745098 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: ITAL SDB SE0006143103 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Italeaf S.p.A. on July 3, 2020, at 16:06 CEST. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous July 6, 2020, with normal opening procedure. trading from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact details: Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified Nasdaq Stockholm AB