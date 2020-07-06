DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Litigation update 2020-07-06 / 08:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Steinhoff - Litigation update* Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("Steinhoff" or the "*Company*" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group") Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. notes the market speculation regarding Steinhoff's continuing efforts to achieve a global settlement of the various litigation claims brought against it in respect of legacy accounting issues announced on 5 December 2017. Steinhoff has previously announced that it believes a settlement on terms acceptable to the Steinhoff Board to be in the best interests of the Steinhoff Group and its stakeholders. This strategic priority was reconfirmed in the Message from the Management Board that accompanied the Annual Report for the year end 30 September 2019 published on 30 June 2020. Accordingly, notwithstanding the challenging trading environment Steinhoff continues to assess options, including total settlement value, consideration and terms, for a global settlement of legacy litigation claims and Steinhoff will update the market in due course. It is still uncertain whether any settlement proposal will be announced or whether any settlement will be supported by the Group's stakeholders. Stellenbosch, 6 July 2020 2020-07-06 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road 7600 Stellenbosch South Africa Phone: +27218080700 Fax: +27218080800 E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com ISIN: NL0011375019 WKN: A14XB9 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1086559 End of News DGAP News Service 1086559 2020-07-06

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2020 02:10 ET (06:10 GMT)