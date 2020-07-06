On August 29, 2019, the Swedish depository receipts in Italeaf S.p.A. (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to the Company's decision to postpone the approval of its annual financial statements as at December 31, 2018 and half-yearly financial report as at June 30, 2019. On January 16, 2020, the observation status for the Company's depository receipts was updated with reference to an ongoing investigation at Nasdaq Stockholm AB regarding the Company's compliance with the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, which would potentially lead to a delisting of the Company's Swedish depository receipts from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On July 3, 2020, the Company published a press release with information that the Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm had decided that the Company's depository receipts should be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market no later than September 30, 2020. Later that same day, Nasdaq Stockholm AB published an exchange notice (289/20) with information that the last day of trading in the Company's depository receipts on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be July 31, 2020. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update the observation status for the Swedish depository receipts in Italeaf S.p.A. (ITAL SDB, ISIN code SE0006143103, order book ID 102704). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB