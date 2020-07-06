FICO Offers Free Cyber Risk Score 90-Day Trial in Europe

LONDON, July 6, 2020Highlights:

FICO is offering 50 free 90-day trials of FICO Cyber Risk Score - Landscape edition to businesses in Europe .

. The offer is time limited and applicants simply apply online.

The FICO Cyber Risk Score forecasts the likelihood that an organisation will suffer a breach event in the next year.

The FICO Cyber Risk Score users can evaluate and monitor the security practices of an unlimited number of partners.

Cyber exposure is one of the most rapidly growing risks in today's digital world. Almost daily, the media report on companies that have suffered data breaches where criminals stole their customers' data. Often, the breach occurred not at the company itself, but at one of its partners, or vendors, highlighting the risks of every business's supply chain.

In order to advance cybersecurity effectiveness for businesses in Europe, global analytics software and technology provider FICO is offering 50 free trials of the FICO Cyber Risk Score - Landscape edition available to firms in Europe.

For more information visit https://www.fico.com/en/cyber-risk-score-offer

The FICO Cyber Risk Score forecasts the likelihood that an organisation will suffer a breach event in the next year. Businesses use it to measure and manage the cybersecurity risk of their entire third-party network and assess any potential new partners and vendors.

"Our risk score is a cloud solution that does not require the installation of new software," explained Matt Cox, vice president for fraud solutions in EMEA at FICO. "Once the vetting and credentialing processes are complete, it takes just minutes to begin creating a custom view of your third-party organisations. The score is invaluable in identifying which parts of your supply chain or partner network represent the greatest risk for data breaches. It also helps you use cyber risk as a criterion when assessing new suppliers."

The FICO Cyber Risk Score is an empirical score that relies on a comprehensive and diverse set of cyber security data signals, collected at internet scale, to determine the risk profile of any organisation. FICO's proprietary machine learning analytics weigh key risk indicators including the health and hygiene of IT systems, network infrastructure and software and services. These current and historical data signal behaviours are compared to past behaviours of organizations that have, and have not, suffered a material data breach.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Learn more at https://www.fico.com

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/450763/FICO_Logo.jpg