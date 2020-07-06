Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Allein im 80-Milliarden-Teich fischen: Kurs explodiert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 1121 ISIN: GB0003375820 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.07.2020 | 10:28
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity European Values Plc - Portfolio Update

Fidelity European Values Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, July 6

6 July 2020

FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity European Values PLC announces that, as at 30 June 2020 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-

Name of Security % of gross assets

3i Group 2.170

Contact for queries:

Name: Smita Amin, FIL Investments International

Telephone: 01737 836347

FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.