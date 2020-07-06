The US FDA has approved BYFAVO (remimazolam) for injection, a very rapid onset/offset intravenous benzodiazepine sedative for use during invasive medical procedures in adult patients lasting 30 minutes or less. This is Acacia's second asset approval this year following the US approval on 26 February of its lead asset, BARHEMSYS (amisulpride injection) for the management of PONV. 2020 is a transformative year for Acacia marking its evolution into an integrated hospital pharmaceutical company with strong development and commercialisation capabilities. BYFAVO broadens Acacia's US commercial pipeline and will enable significant leverage of its commercial infrastructure in the US on launch. Timely launches and effective sales execution of both products is critical. Our revised valuation is €1.03bn.

