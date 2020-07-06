Bragg's Q120 results demonstrated strong revenue growth (44% y-o-y), adjusted EBITDA margin expansion (to 8.7%) and improved free cash flow generation. Operationally, it continues to win new customers in new geographies and enhance product functionality, which should continue to improve the customer offer, drive growth and de-risk the business. Management has reiterated FY20 guidance for revenue and EBITDA growth of at least c 32% and 349%, respectively, vs FY19. The key drivers of share price performance will be continued strong operating performance and financing the Oryx deferred consideration, part due in September 2020.

