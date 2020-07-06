Anzeige
Montag, 06.07.2020
WKN: 940602 ISIN: NL0000009538 Ticker-Symbol: PHI1 
Xetra
06.07.20
11:36 Uhr
43,095 Euro
-0,755
-1,72 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
AEX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.07.2020 | 11:05
124 Leser

(0)

Royal Philips: Philips announces exchange ratio for 2019 dividend

July 6, 2020

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips(NYSE: PHG; AEX: PHIA) today announced that the exchange ratio for the dividend for the year 2019 has been determined. The exchange ratio is 1 new common share for every 49.2971 existing common shares. This ratio was based on the volume weighted average price on Euronext Amsterdam of June 30, and July 1 and 2, 2020, of EUR 41.8725 and was calculated in a manner that the gross dividend in shares will be approximately equal to EUR 0.85. As a result, Philips will issue a total number of 18,080,198 new common shares.

The dividend will be made payable to shareholders from July 7, 2020. Upon payment of the dividend, the total issued share capital will amount to EUR 182,210,600.20, representing 911,053,001 common shares. After deduction of treasury shares, the total number of outstanding shares will be 909,395,209 shares (2019: 909,194,188).

For further information, please contact:

Ben Zwirs
Philips Global Press Office
Tel.: +31 6 15213446
E-mail: ben.zwirs@philips.com

Derya Guzel
Philips Investor Relations
Tel.: +31 20 59 77055
E-mail: derya.guzel@philips.com

About Royal Philips
Royal Philips.

Forward-looking statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Philips and certain of the plans and objectives of Philips with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about the strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA, future developments in Philips' organic business and the completion of acquisitions and divestments. By their nature, these statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements.

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
