With reference to an announcement made public by Hagar hf. (symbol: HAGA) on July 3, 2020, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on July 7, 2020. ISIN IS0000020121 Company name Hagar hf. Total share capital before the decrease kr. 1,213,333,841 Decrease in share capital kr. 32,709,273 Total share capital following the decrease kr. 1,180,624,568 Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol HAGA Orderbook ID 85677