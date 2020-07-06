Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, July 6
BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC
PORTFOLIO UPDATE
Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 30 June 2020
its ten largest investments were as follows:
% of Total Assets
|Lukoil
|8.75%
|Sberbank
|8.29%
|Gazprom
|7.31%
|Norilsk Nickel
|6.21%
|AO Tatneft
|5.19%
|X5 Retail Group
|4.95%
|CD Projekt S.A
|3.94%
|Novatek
|3.86%
|Mail RU Group
|3.64%
|PZU
|3.62%
The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 June 2020 was as follows:
|Russia
|69.94%
Poland
12.60%
Turkey
12.02%
Greece
2.03%
Czech Republic
1.72%
Kuwait
0.88%
Romania
0.61%
Cash & Equivalent
0.20%
