BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 30 June 2020

its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets

Lukoil 8.75% Sberbank 8.29% Gazprom 7.31% Norilsk Nickel 6.21% AO Tatneft 5.19% X5 Retail Group 4.95% CD Projekt S.A 3.94% Novatek 3.86% Mail RU Group 3.64% PZU 3.62%

The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 June 2020 was as follows: