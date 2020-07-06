Over the last 18 months, Powerhouse has cemented its relationship with Peel Environmental, which is targeting the development of at least 30 distributed modular generation (DMG) plants across the UK. Each of these will potentially generate £0.5m in annual licence fees for Powerhouse. This roll-out is conditional on shareholders approving the proposed acquisition of former development partner Waste2Tricity (W2T) at the general meeting on 14 July.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...