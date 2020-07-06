Optec International, Inc.: OPTEC "Rover I" UVC Sterilizer Now Available On-line

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / OPTEC International, Inc., (OTC PINK:OPTI) The Company announced today the ability to purchase the OPTEC "Rover I" Germicidal Sterilization & Disinfecting Cart on the company's UVC website store. Visit www.optecuvc.com.

A company spokesperson commented, " In addition to the recent launch of the OPTEC "iWand" presently generating significant demand, the Optec "Rover I" commercial UVC product is now also available for order on-line. The company has implemented a call-center operation to accommodate the launch of the OPTEC "Rover I" for technical information questions and bulk purchasing options for corporate and municipal organizations." The call center information will be published by Tuesday July 7th, 2020.

The OPTEC "Rover I" has the ability to sterilize and disinfect up to 1,000 square feet using UVC technology in approximately 15 minutes without the use of toxic chemicals and leaving zero residual chemical particles. This type of rapid sterilization and disinfection creates almost limitless potential from domestic to commercial uses globally.

Web Article UV-C Technology:

https://iuva.org/iuva-covid-19-faq.

