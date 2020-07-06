Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 03-July-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 264.12p

INCLUDING current year revenue 267.38p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 256.87p

INCLUDING current year revenue 260.12p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16