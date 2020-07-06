Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that NextCell Pharma AB, company registration number 556965-8361, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. First day of trading is July 22, 2020. The company has 23,398,334 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: NXTCL -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 23,398,334 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009723125 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 197641 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556965-8361 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- 4500 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.