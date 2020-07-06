Alter Domus, a leading provider of integrated solutions to alternative investment managers, today announces that Paul Woods has been appointed Regional Executive North America to expand the Group's presence in the North American private capital markets and strengthen its global leadership. Based in Boston, Paul will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer, Doug Hart and assume enterprise-wide leadership responsibilities through his appointment to the Group Executive Board.

Paul brings more than 30 years of experience in the industry. Prior to joining Alter Domus, he was a Senior Vice President at State Street Global Services, where he was responsible for managing the delivery of custody and fund administration services to a diverse group of clients globally. He also managed State Street's Institutional Loan and Structured Product Services teams. Paul is an experienced certified public accountant, with a range of valued experience and perspective working with several key trade associations including Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA).

Paul will be responsible for expanding Alter Domus' footprint in the US, as the Group continues to partner with and serve private debt, real estate and private equity managers who are increasingly facing cost and operational pressure on their back and middle office systems.

The appointment follows the acquisition of Cortland Capital Market Services by Alter Domus in 2017, which expanded the Group's presence in the US and created a global team of 2,500 employees in more than 44 locations worldwide. Together, Alter Domus administers over $750 billion of assets on behalf of 80 per cent of the largest private debt managers, real estate firms, and private equity houses globally.

Commenting on his new appointment, Paul said, "Alter Domus is a market leading, trusted provider of services to asset management, family office and lending clients and I am excited to be joining the firm. Alter Domus' world-class, technology enabled solutions are ideally suited to meet evolving client needs and provide a compelling platform with which to accelerate our growth in the region."

Doug Hart, CEO, Alter Domus, said: "Our acquisition and integration of Cortland into Alter Domus was the first step in our ambitions to grow our capabilities and presence in North America. Paul, an industry veteran who embodies Alter Domus' aim of becoming true and trusted partner to our clients, is a second important step. His experience and deep understanding of the US market, where over half of our clients are located, make him the ideal candidate to lead our growing North American business.

"Paul is a well-known presence in Boston, and we expect to expand our presence there over time. We are very pleased to welcome him to the Alter Domus leadership team."

Paul started his new position on June 29.

