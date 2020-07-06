Paradigm Shift From Restaurant Food to Home-Cooked Food Among Consumers to Fuel Growth Prospects of Electric Lunch Box Market, Asia Pacific to Prove as an Important Growth Contributor - TMR

-The electric lunch box market may record staggering growth on the back of growing preference of a large consumer base for fresh and warm food

-Innovations like wired lunch boxes and battery-operated lunch boxes are helping in assisting the growth of the electric lunch box market to a great extent

ALBANY, New York, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The penchant for electric lunch boxes over traditional lunch boxes among working individuals and students due to the convenience of heating at any place has the potential of rapidly increasing the growth rate of the electric lunch box market. The en masse favoritism for home-cooked food is also a prominent growth indicator for the electric lunch box market. Therefore, these factors form the crux of the electric lunch box market.

The researchers at Transparency Market Research predict a moderate ~4% CAGR across the forecast period of 2019-2027 with an estimated valuation of ~US$ 1 bn till 2027. Ascertaining the reasons, the analysts said, "Market players are likely to focus on product innovation and developing electric lunch boxes from materials that are eco-friendly. In addition, companies in the electric lunch box market should also focus on increasing sales via online platforms to gain an edge. Digital marketing strategies will remain the key to attract new customers. Market players should focus on launching new products and continually invest resources to improve the performance of their products."

Pertinent Findings of Electric Lunch Box Market

Economical electric lunch boxes through online platforms are predicted to boost the growth rate of the electric lunch box market

Grid electric lunch boxes held a significant share of the electric lunch box market in 2018 and are estimated to continue the same throughout the aforementioned forecast period

In terms of raw material, the plastic segment was held aloft in 2018 and will continue observing the same growth rate till 2027

Electric Lunch Box Market: Growth Generators

Features of electric boxes such as low power consumption, spill-proof, break-resistant, shock-proof, and PUF insulation add extra stars of growth to the electric lunch box market

Properties like retention of nutrients and flavor of food products due to the use of electric lunch boxes make these a preferred option among individuals, thus bringing good growth opportunities for the electric lunch box market

Long-term cost benefits will further encourage the growth for electric lunch box market

Asia Pacific may serve as a significant growth contributor for the electric lunch box market owing to the large number of salaried workforce across the region; they serve as the prominent consumers of electric lunch box market

Electric Lunch Box Market: Growth Restraints

Innovations on introducing low-cost lunch boxes having similar properties like insulated lunchboxes, glassware lunchboxes, and microwave-safe lunch boxes are proving to be stumbling blocks for the growth of the electric lunch box market. Thus, attention has to be focused on developing low-cost electric lunch boxes.

Post-COVID-19 Lockdown Scenario for Electric Lunch Box Market

Consistent disruptions in the supply chain logistics due to the lockdown implementations on the grounds of COVID-19 across various countries are a major growth impediment for the electric lunch box market. The demand for electric lunch boxes may not be attractive in the first half of 2020 but it is likely to gain traction in the second half as people will start attending office and lockdown is also being relaxed in a staggered manner.

The global electric lunch box market can be segmented into the following parameters:

By Type

Grid Lunch Box

Container Lunch Box

2 Container

3 Container

4 Container

By Price Range

Below US$ 10

US$ 11 -25

-25 US$ 26-50

Above US$ 50

By Raw Material

Stainless Steel

Plastic

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

and South America

Europe

