Wrap Technologies, Inc.: Wrap Technologies Secures Purchase Orders for BolaWrap(R) Products from Police Agencies in Texas, Illinois and Michigan

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "Wrap") (NASDAQ:WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, has received purchase orders for BolaWrap devices, cartridges and accessories from police agencies in Texas, Illinois and Michigan. Since June 1, 2020, the Company has received more than 250 requests from law enforcement agencies for quotes, training and demonstrations, which are beginning to translate into purchase orders.

Chief Matt Magill of Lanark Police Department in Illinois recently attended one of the Company's online demonstrations, which are being hosted by the Company in place of in-person demonstrations in some areas due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Following the online demonstration, Chief Magill placed an order for BolaWrap products, and his agency is scheduled for a "Train the Trainer" in mid-July.

"The BolaWrap gives us an option before going to impact weapons," said Chief Magill. "It gives us that time period where we can safely go hands on, especially for those who are passively resistant or are mentally ill, and you don't have to take to it to the next level of force."

"The BolaWrap is not just a big city tool-it's an everywhere tool-and I believe small agencies should be carrying it as well," added Chief Magill.

Chief Richard Priest of Lytle Police Department in Texas ordered BolaWrap products through the Company's South-Central distributor.

"We are always looking for ways to limit the amount of force used during tense encounters," commented Chief Priest. "We are increasingly called to situations where people are experiencing a mental health crisis and our officers are forced to take action to protect that person. The BolaWrap is another tool that could help bring situations under control. I feel it is my responsibility to always be looking for tools that will help improve the service we provide, and I see the BolaWrap as a great option."

Mike Rothans, Chief Operating Officer at Wrap Technologies and retired Assistant Sheriff for Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said, "Chief Magill and Chief Priest are two examples of the growing number of police chiefs who acknowledge the importance of providing their officers with the best tools to do their jobs safer and smarter. They realize the vital role law enforcement officers play in dealing with people in mental health crisis, and they understand that providing the best tools along with the best training leads to the best results.

"Through our direct sales efforts and 11 domestic distributors, we expect the more than 13,000 of approximately 18,000 total U.S. law enforcement agencies with less than 25 sworn officers to be a growing and important segment of our business."

About Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC)

Wrap Technologies is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company's BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar® tether to restrain an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company's Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement to safely and effectively control encounters, especially those involving an individual experiencing a mental crisis. For information on the Company please visit www.wraptechnologies.com. Examples of recent media coverage are available as links under the "Media" tab of the website.

Trademark Information: BolaWrap and Wrap are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's overall business, total addressable market and expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to successful implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce product for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its new product solution; the acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solution; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the US; the ability to obtain patents and defend IP against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors included in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

WRAP TECHNOLOGIES CONTACT:

Paul M. Manley

VP - Investor Relations

612-834-1804

IR@wraptechnologies.com

SOURCE: Wrap Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/596338/Wrap-Technologies-Secures-Purchase-Orders-for-BolaWrapR-Products-from-Police-Agencies-in-Texas-Illinois-and-Michigan