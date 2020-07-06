COVID-19 spurs LPs demand for more detailed and frequent investor reporting

55% of GPs turn to digital solutions and outsourcing to tackle reporting demands

Over four fifths (82%) of US private equity professionals expect investors to demand more transparency in reporting on portfolio company performance over the next 12 months, reflecting growing concerns over the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Intertrust, a global leader in providing tech-enabled fund and corporate solutions, interviewed 142 private equity professionals across Europe, North America and Asia to identify the risks and opportunities facing the industry over the coming year.

As well as portfolio company performance, over half of GPs (63%) expect LPs to call for improved disclosure on risk exposures, fee structures (60%) and expense allocations (48%).

As GPs respond to ever rising demands for transparency among LPs, 45% of US managers agreed that investor reporting has become one of the biggest pain points facing private equity CFOs and 30% expect to see a growing appetite for outsourcing fund administration over the coming year.

When asked to assess how private equity managers are prioritising investor reporting improvements, over two thirds (68%) cited greater transparency in the level of information supplied such as the reporting templates issued by the Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA), designed to encourage uniformity in fees, expenses and carried interest disclosures.

Over half of respondents (55%) believe the answer to dealing with increased demands for investor reporting and transparency lies in adopting digital solutions, such as a digital portals offering anytime access to financial information.

James Ferguson, Head of Americas at Intertrust, said: "COVID-19 has exacerbated the growing trend among LPs for more granular data from their GP partners and it's no surprise that portfolio company performance, risk exposures and fee structures are at the top of their lists. Investor reporting is putting increasing pressure on GPs who are rightly seeking tech-led solutions. We're seeing growing interest from US private equity managers in the type of tech-enabled support we can provide and expect this to continue rising in line with the push for greater transparency and operational efficiency."

Research was carried out in April 2020 by Citigate Dewe Rogerson, on behalf of Intertrust. A total of 143 responses were gathered from private equity fund managers across Europe, North America and Asia via an only survey sent to a global database of private equity professionals provided by Intertrust and Preqin.

