Regulators Move to Remove Restriction on Some Uses of Psilocybin

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The political push for the legalization of psychedelic products is now underway. Earlier this week, an Oregon ballot measure to legalize the use of psilocybin, a naturally occurring psychedelic prodrug compound, in a therapeutic setting has attracted enough signatures to be featured on the November ballot, under the condition that these signatures can be verified. "Pioneering research at institutions like Johns Hopkins, NYU, and UCLA has shown the significant promise of psilocybin therapy," said a press release put out by the campaign Monday, according to Oregonlive. "especially for people whose depression or anxiety hasn't responded to other available treatments." If successful, Oregon will become the first state to legalize a psychedelic substance, which is currently classified as a Schedule I drug. Previously, only cities like Oakland and Denver have decriminalized the use of psilocybin. Earlier in May 2019, Denver, Colorado has passed a ballot measure decriminalizing psilocybin. Just less than a month after, the city council of Oakland, California passed a similar resolution. Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTC: MYCOF) (CSE: MYCO), Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE), Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) (TSX: APHA).

These gradual legalization victories are of course resembling the achievements of cannabis over the last decade. Following the passage of numerous legislations in recent years, the North American cannabis industry is positioned to continue to witness growth in its consumers. In particular, the U.S. is anticipated to dominate the global cannabis market because of its early adoption while Canada is expected to trail behind, even though it is the second nation to ever completely legalize cannabis. Both psychedelics and the cannabis segments are becoming actual components of the biotech/pharmaceutical markets, as more and more studies are indicating such products have legitime medical applications. The biotech market is constantly expanding, even as a 2017 report from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) showed that a total of 359 diseases and injuries were added to the fatal and non-fatal list of conditions since 1950. According to data by the Global Burden of Diseases, the most common causes of fatalities are heart conditions, stroke, respiratory infections, lung diseases, Alzheimer's, diabetes, and kidney diseases. Overall, the global biotechnology market size is expected to reach USD 727.1 Billion by 2025 while expanding at a CAGR of 7.4%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTC: MYCOF) (CSE: MYCO) announced earlier last week that, "it has added world renowned drug discovery expert Dr. Denton Hoyer to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Hoyer has been involved in drug discovery at leading pharmaceutical companies and research institutions for the last 30 years. He holds numerous patents and has been published extensively in the field of medicinal chemistry and drug research. Dr. Hoyer has unparalleled expertise in computational chemistry enabled probe molecule design, drug design and optimization, synthetic planning and execution, evaluation of chemical novelty and intellectual property assessment and strategies.

As part of his role with the company, Dr. Hoyer will directly work with Mydecine CSO Rob Roscow in developing research strategies, computational assessment of drug properties, formulation and pharmacokinetic studies as well as synthetic chemistry of drug substances.

"Dr. Hoyer's decades of experience in drug discovery, genetics, pharmacology and intellectual property are going to be instrumental to our long term success," expressed Rob Roscow.

Most recently, Dr. Hoyer served as the Director of Chemistry for the Yale Center for Molecular Discovery, where he led a team of scientists collaborating with Yale investigators to translate academic research into novel therapies for diseases across multiple therapeutic areas.

During his time at Pfizer, Dr. Hoyer held a joint appointment to both medicinal and computational groups developing a unique perspective and approach to lead finding and optimization. His deep knowledge of ADME and in-silico filtering provided Pfizer with novel properties screens and improved the quality of their screening collections. While at Novartis, Dr. Hoyer worked on compounding physical properties and ADME and created a novel approach to solubility determinations, later dubbed "kinetic" solubility.

Dr. Hoyer TSX obtained his Ph.D. with A. I. Meyers at Colorado State University developing new synthetic methodology followed by post-doctoral studies in Chemical Biology with Peter G. Schultz at the University of California, Berkeley.

"Dr. Hoyer will provide Mydecine strategic support with the entire process of drug discovery from target conception, through drug design and selection of clinical candidates. He will be instrumental to our R&D efforts at our Innovation center in Denver as well as the University of Alberta," added Mydecine CEO Josh Bartch."

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UYETPFm58JA

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) announced last year results from two analyses of real-world experience with Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel), the only CAR-T cell therapy approved in two distinct indications. These analyses are from a readout of a 15-year post-marketing study that add to and complement the rigor of the Kymriah pivotal trials with evidence of the Kymriah real-world experience in expanded groups of patients. When Kymriah was used in the real-world setting, efficacy and safety were consistent when compared to the pivotal trials, including the 24-month analysis of JULIET in adults with r/r diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and ELIANA in children and young adults with r/r B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The real-world experience data were presented at the 61st American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced earlier in June that the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved NYVEPRIA (pegfilgrastim-apgf), a biosimilar to Neulasta (pegfilgrastim). NYVEPRIA is indicated to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs associated with a clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia. "The FDA approval of NYVEPRIA is a positive step that could both enable cost savings and increase access to an important treatment option," said Andy Schmeltz, Global President, Pfizer Oncology. "We are proud to add this new, long-acting supportive care option to our robust portfolio, now with six FDA-approved oncology biosimilars including three specifically approved for supportive care for patients with cancer. We look forward to making NYVEPRIA available to U.S. patients and physicians later this year."

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, presented data in March further describing the baseline characteristics of the pediatric and adolescent patients in the fully-enrolled Phase 2 BRIGHT trial of Zygel (CBD transdermal gel; ZYN002) in children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), indicating that the trial enrolled a broad population of patients with moderate-to-severe ASD. "ASD is a complex neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by difficulties with behaviors, communication, and social interaction," said Zynerba's Chief Medical Officer, Joseph M. Palumbo. "Pediatric and adolescent patients with ASD may also present with profound clinical anxiety, above the rate seen in neurotypical children, further complicating their condition and treatment regimen. Unfortunately, current ASD management options are restricted to cognitive behavioral therapy and a small number of approved pharmacologic treatments, highlighting the substantial unmet need for novel therapies in this population. We believe that we have enrolled an appropriate population of patients into our well-designed exploratory BRIGHT trial to enable a robust analysis of outcomes to help inform the design of future double-blind, placebo-controlled studies."

Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) (TSX: APHA) announced last year that it had received a cultivation license from Health Canada for Aphria Diamond, the Company's second Leamington, Ontario cannabis greenhouse facility, bringing an additional 1,300,000 sq. ft. of production space with an annual growing capacity of 140,000 kg. Combined with the Company's Aphria One facility and its subsidiary Broken Coast Cannabis, the Company now has more than 2,400,000 sq. ft. of cultivation space capable of reaching a total annualized production capacity of 255,000kg. "We are extremely pleased to receive the licence for our long-awaited Aphria Diamond facility, which more than doubles our Canadian production capacity," said Irwin D. Simon. "Reaching industry-leading production levels coinciding with the expansion into new categories and new opportunities for cannabis in Canada and around the world is a transformative moment for Aphria Inc."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the Company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com