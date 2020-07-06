Global Chopper Pumps Market Players Targeting Municipal Applications to Drive Growth: Future Market Insights

DUBAI, U.A.E, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global chopper pumps market is set to expand at a positive CAGR of ~5% for the upcoming 2020-2030 forecast decade, concludes award winning market research firm Future Market Insights.
The surging popularity of chopper pumps is ascribed to their growing applications in wastewater treatment across municipal as well as industrial settings. As the demand for clean and potable water is rising in the wake of rapid urbanization, adoption of efficient pumps is on the rise. A major advantage of chopper pumps is that it helps overcome the problem of clogging, a common impediment across water treatment plants. It does so by breaking down heavy solids to enable smooth passage.
Incorporation of variable frequency drives (VFDs) has proven to be an important catalyst for the rapid adoption of chopper pumps. Equipped to adjust flow or pressure to the actual demand, end-users can achieve immense cost savings while using VFDs. VFDs also enable end-users to invest less in wet well size, allowing for space saving. Chopper pumps are also utilized in manure slurries to generate organic fertilizers which can be used for various agricultural applications.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, manufacturers are witnessing shrinking revenue pools attributed to supply chain disruptions due to factory shutdowns. The near-term impact on the chopper pumps market shall depend on effective supply chain management and fiscal measures for continued liquidity of small and medium enterprises. As the pandemic recedes, growth shall resurface eventually generating enhanced revenue prospects.
For more insights into the Market, request a sample of this report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11722
"Manufacturers are shoring up their distribution and retailing capabilities through multi-pronged branding strategies. Offerings which are largely integrated with accessories, additional products and after-sales service programs is providing room for significant cost-savings by important stakeholders," infers an FMI analyst.
Key Takeaways from the Global Chopper Pumps Market Study
- In terms of outlet diameter, the 100-150 mm segment is the most sought after, accounting for 2/5th of the global chopper pumps market share
- Sewage and wastewater treatment will account for 70% of chopper pumps applications throughout the forecast period
- Boosting torque and drive efficiencies are the key focus areas for chopper pump manufacturers, with a view to enhance output efficiency
- Asia-Pacific is slated to promise lucrative prospects for deeper penetration of chopper pumps in the regional setting
Global Chopper Pumps Market- Key Trends
- As pumping solutions leave behind a significant environmental footprint, manufacturers are investigating possibilities of designing 'green' pumps and 'green' systems. Regional players are therefore seeking to establish common protocols and a single market landscape to achieve this
- The advent of smart water pumps is accelerating investments by leading manufacturers in technological advancements in the form of IoT and big data, heightening revenue prospects for chopper pumps
- Vertically configured chopper pumps are acquiring immense popularity due to their ergonomic design
- Continuous innovation in pumping solutions have significantly pushed up manufacturing costs, compelling market players to develop dynamic business models.
Global Chopper Pumps Market- Region-wise Analysis
- Europe is the leading market for chopper pumps and shall account for 1/4th of the global market by 2030. The presence of a multitude of small and medium enterprises is accelerating chopper pumps production in the region
- Mushrooming agricultural, industrial and food processing landscape across the US and the UK is increasing the uptake of chopper pumps in these markets, providing ground for future expansion
- Asia-Pacific is set to emerge as the most profitable region. 70% of chopper pump demand is generated in China due to the proliferation of the paper and pulp industry
Global Chopper Pumps Market- Competitive Landscape
The chopper pumps market is fragmented in nature. Some prominent market players in this landscape are Sulzer Ltd., Vaughan, Landia A/S, Cornell Pump Co., Xylem Inc. and Eddy Pump. These players comprise a quarter of the overall market share.
The abovementioned players concentrate on reducing maintenance costs and capital expenditure along with product innovation to consolidate their position in the market. An example of this is the manufacturing of a long shaft biogas chopper pump by DPS Ltd. to be installed at its biogas plants in Ireland. The pump is intended to convert cow slurry into useful agricultural products.
Vaughan Co, a prominent U.S-based pumps supplier, has registered over 20 patents for its range of innovative products. The company has supplied chopper pumps to McCain Foods in order to help them clean up the bean waste which regularly clogged their systems.
For information on the research approach used in the report, request methodology@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-11722
Global Chopper Pumps Market Taxonomy
Product Type
- Submersible Chopper Pump
- Cantilever Chopper Pump
- Vertical Dry Pit Chopper Pump
- Self-Priming Chopper Pump
- End Suction Chopper Pump
- Vertical Wet Well Chopper Pump
Outlet Diameter
- Up to 50 mm
- 50-100 mm
- 100-150 mm
- Above 150 mm
Application
- Agriculture
- Municipal
- Water Treatment
- Sewage Treatment
- Automotive
- Steel
- Chemical & Petrochemical
- Food Processing
- Mining
- Paper & Pulp
Region/Country
North America
- U.S
- Canada
Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Others
Europe
- EU-5
- Nordic countries
- BENELUX
- Russia
- Poland
East Asia
- China
- Japan
South Asia & the Pacific
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia
- New Zealand
MEA
- GCC
- Southern Africa
- North Africa
Know More About the Chopper Pumps Market:
A new market research report published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the global Chopper Pumps Market report provides in-depth insights into the market demand trends and assessment of opportunities during the forecast period. The report analyses the Chopper Pumps Market through four different segments- product type, outlet diameter, application, and region. The Chopper Pumps market report also offers detailed analysis of pricing analysis by different product type and demand across end-use industry.
Request the Coronavirus Impact Analysis Across Industries and Markets@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-11722
Explore Extensive Coverage of FMI's Industrial Automation & Equipment Landscape
Submersible Pumps Market: FMI's recent report on the submersible pumps market sheds light on the opportunity assessment carried out for the 2020-2030 forecast period. It delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics, including drivers, restraints and opportunities across ley regions.
Centrifugal Pumps Market: This report on the centrifugal pumps market published by FMI projects that growth is set to soar across new heights, attributed to the increasing need for water and wastewater treatment to address water scarcity during the 2020-2030 forecast.
Heat Pumps Market: The heat pumps market is anticipated to expand robustly between 2020 and 2030, surpassing US$ 50 Bn by the end of the forecast period. Leading players are tapping white spaces in developing countries, according to FMI's exhaustive study on the market.
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously track emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.
Contact
Mr. Abhishek Budholiya
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/chopper-pumps-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/chopper-pumps-market
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg