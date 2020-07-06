Havn Life Sciences Inc. Announces Appointment of Gary Leong as Chief Science Officer

Gary Leong has over 30 years' experience in the Pharmaceutical and Natural Health Products Industry.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. (the "Company" or "Havn Life"), announces the appointment of Gary Leong as Chief Science Officer of Havn Life. Mr. Leong has over thirty (30) years of experience in the Pharmaceutical and Natural Health Products ("NHP") industry.

Mr. Leong was the Chief Scientific Officer at Aphria Inc. in Leamington, ON from its inception in 2014 to 2019. At Aphria, Gary established and oversaw the Quality Assurance, Quality Control, Regulatory Affairs and Research and Development functions. Prior to this, Gary served as the Chief Scientific Officer Jamieson Laboratories in Windsor, ON for fourteen (14) years. He has managed the scientific and quality function for Boehringer Ingelheim, Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd. and Nordion. Gary holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry and a M.B.A. in Quality Management. Gary has served on the Board of Directors of several public companies and research societies as well as an advisor to several Canadian government regulatory advisory committees.

Mr. Leong will work with the team at Havn Life to develop formulations for Havn Life's Retail division which will look to bring NHP products that include novel psychoactive compounds to health food stores across the country. In addition, he will also work with the Havn Lab's team to develop and plan research studies relating to the potential health benefits of psilocybin and other psychoactive compounds.

Havn Life's Co-CEO, Susan Chapelle stated, "Mr. Leong has a long track record of developing products and formulations for the NHP industry as well as being involved in research. His experience makes him an incredible asset for the Havn Team, and we look forward to building both the Retail and Labs divisions of Havn with his capabilities."

On Behalf

Susan Chapelle & Tim Moore

Co-CEOs

About Havn Life Sciences Inc.

Havn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company on a mission to unlock human performance using evidence-informed research. The company is focused on standardized, quality-controlled extraction of psychoactive compounds from plants and fungi, and the development of natural health care products from novel compounds. Havn Life's research facility, Havn Labs, is located in the South Campus at The University of British Columbia (UBC).

Connect Investor Relations

ir@havnlife.com

604 (359)-0060

Facebook: @havnlife

Twitter: @havnlife

Insta: @havn.life

LinkedIn: @Havn Life Media Contact

Brittany@exvera.com

778-238-6096



SOURCE: Havn Life Sciences Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/596324/Havn-Life-Sciences-Inc-Announces-Appointment-of-Gary-Leong-as-Chief-Science-Officer