JNC Resources Inc.: JNC Resources Obtains DTC Eligibility, Increasing Access for U.S. Investors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / JNC Resources Inc. (CSE:JNC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") to make its common shares eligible for settlement in the US under the ticker "JNCFF."

JNC Resources is now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through DTC's automated processes. DTC is a stock depository that facilitates and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States.

This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers while cutting costs and providing access to a wider network of brokerage firms, enabling the stock to be traded over a wider selection of firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

"Obtaining DTC eligibility continues to demonstrate JNC's' commitment to increasing visibility and accessibility for all of our current and potential shareholders in the United States," stated CEO, Michael Mulberry. "We anticipate that DTC's platform will enhance liquidity and increase trading volume for JNC appealing to a broader range of investors in the United States."

About JNC Resources Inc.

JNC is a North American-based junior venture mineral exploration company with a goal to develop under- explored properties and benefit from deal flow generated by strategic partnerships and growth opportunities. Currently JNC is developing its 100% optioned Triple 9 Project in South Central British Columbia. The Triple 9 Project is a gold property with a new discovery of high levels of base metals, located 20 km from the town of Sicamous. JNC also has an Option Agreement with Great Basin Resources ("Great Basin") to acquire 100% control and interest in the Imperial Project in Nevada. The Imperial Property is located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, which has been a prolific mining area in the state. The Property is in close proximity to the town of Goldfields, where gold production occurred in the early part of the 20th century.

For further information please contact:

Michael Mulberry

T: 778-855-5001

info@jncresources.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in applicable forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in such statements.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: JNC Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/596206/JNC-Resources-Obtains-DTC-Eligibility-Increasing-Access-for-US-Investors