USD - Applied Data Science: University of San Diego Launches Online Master's Degree in Applied Artificial Intelligence

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / Artificial intelligence. The future is still being discovered when it comes to this rapidly evolving, game-changing field of study. AI is already revolutionizing business, but experts will tell you that true AI isn't even here yet.

That may be the case, but so many companies have begun their "AI journey" that there is already a significant talent shortage - with supply outpacing demand for professionals skilled in AI and related disciplines.

Motivated to help train current and future generations of AI professionals for the important work ahead, the University of San Diego has launched one of the nation's first online-only artificial intelligence master's degree programs - the Master of Science in Applied Artificial Intelligence. Further, USD's online AI program is also one of the first in the nation with a curriculum that focuses on applied and practical aspects of AI while placing significant emphasis on ethics, privacy, and social good.

"The mission of our program is to offer a robust, state-of-the-art online learning experience that enables students to master the technical skills, practical expertise, and soft skills necessary for developing and deploying ethical and socially responsible intelligent systems that autonomously solve challenging engineering, science, health care, and business problems in data-rich domains," said Ramesh Rajagopalan, Ph.D., faculty lead of the online MS-AAI program.

"Graduates will be successful in technical positions in a variety of industries, and will also be well-positioned for management and entrepreneurial projects in AI," he said.

Designed by artificial intelligence practitioners and faculty in collaboration with key industry stakeholders to offer cutting-edge curriculum taught by active industry experts, the program is an invaluable asset for career advancement in a dynamic, rapidly evolving field.

The program's in-depth engagement with the industrial and real-world applications of artificial intelligence - as well as its commitment to focusing on issues of ethics, privacy, and social good - are cornerstones of its unique, comprehensive, practicum-based curriculum.

Students will gain in-depth understanding of such key AI subject areas as:

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Neural Networks

Natural Language Processing

Computer Vision

Data Analytics and Internet of Things

Ethics in Artificial Intelligence

Applications of AI and Big Data

The University of San Diego's online Master of Science in Applied Artificial Intelligence program also aspires to function as a respected leadership organization in AI-related education and innovation - engaging in ongoing collaborations with leaders in industry, government, and academia as it prepares graduates to succeed and thrive in the game-changing field of artificial intelligence.

"We are thrilled to partner with industry in helping develop professionals with the artificial intelligence capability that is so desperately needed," said Dean Chell Roberts of the Shiley-Marcos School of Engineering.



