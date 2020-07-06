Supply Chain Management Market Size to Reach USD 37.41 Billion by 2027 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global supply chain management market size was valued at USD 15.85 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 37.41 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Supply chain management software provides a real-time analytical platform, which manages the flow of product and information across the supply chain network The demand for SCM is driven by factors such as growing awareness among companies globally about cloud SCM and reducing ownership costs. Organizations' increasing need for an efficient method to build and manage supply chain processes and activities is driving the growth of the SCM market size during the forecast period.

The need for mass production and connected supply chains to cater to the growing population, are expected to fuel the growth of the supply chain management market size.

FACTORS INFLUENCING THE SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT MARKET SIZE

Factors such as low deployment cost, increasing use of industrial automation in processing industries, growing regulatory compliance are expected to increase the SCM market size.

By integrating emerging digital business innovations such as mobile, machine learning, in-memory technologies, multi-enterprise visibility, and the Internet of Things (IoT), SCM providers are already differentiating themselves from rivals and driving revenue growth.

The growing impact of digital commerce will drive greater investment in supply chain analytics, smart machines, IoT and associated SCM software to accelerate decision-making

and eradicate inefficiencies. Thus, growing technological advancements are expected to increase the SCM market size.

SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT MARKET SHARE

The cloud-based segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the Supply Chain Management market, due to its numerous benefits to industry verticals, such as reliability, scalability, integrated design, cost-effectiveness and immediacy over the traditional SCM model.

Based on the region, North America is expected to hold the largest SCM market share during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the rise in spending on transportation & logistics, which is boosting the implementation of automation technologies in logistics and supply chain.

SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

By Component

Solution

Services

By Solution Type

Transportation Management System

Warehouse Management System

Sourcing & Procurement

Supply Chain Planning

Manufacturing Execution System

By User Type

Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Application

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Transportation & Logistics

Automotive

Other

Key Companies

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

JDA Software Group, Inc.

Infor

Manhattan Associates

Epicor Software Corporation

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

HighJump

Kinaxis Inc.

IBM Corporation

Others.

