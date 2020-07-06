Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus
London, July 6
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc
6 July 2020
Publication of Supplementary Prospectus
The following Supplementary Prospectus has been approved by the UK Listing Authority and is available for viewing:
The Supplementary Prospectus dated 6 July 2020 (the "Supplementary Prospectus") supplementing the prospectus and supplementary prospectus (the "Prospectus") relating to the €10,000,000,000 Global Secured Medium Term Note Programme, with Anglian Water Services Financing Plc as the issuer and Anglian Water Services Limited, Anglian Water Services Holdings Limited and Anglian Water Services Overseas Holdings Limited as obligors.
The Supplementary Prospectus should be read and construed in conjunction with the Prospectus.
To view the Supplementary Prospectus, please paste the following URL into the address bar of the browser:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1200567/AWSF_Supplementary_Prospectus_July_2020.pdf
A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
For further information, please contact:
Jane Pilcher
Group Treasurer
Lancaster House
Lancaster Way
Ermine Business Park
Huntingdon
Cambridgeshire
PE29 6XU
TEL: 01480 323000
Fax: 01480 323540