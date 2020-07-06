Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Allein im 80-Milliarden-Teich fischen: Kurs explodiert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.07.2020 | 16:04
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus

PR Newswire

London, July 6

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc

6 July 2020

Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

The following Supplementary Prospectus has been approved by the UK Listing Authority and is available for viewing:

The Supplementary Prospectus dated 6 July 2020 (the "Supplementary Prospectus") supplementing the prospectus and supplementary prospectus (the "Prospectus") relating to the €10,000,000,000 Global Secured Medium Term Note Programme, with Anglian Water Services Financing Plc as the issuer and Anglian Water Services Limited, Anglian Water Services Holdings Limited and Anglian Water Services Overseas Holdings Limited as obligors.

The Supplementary Prospectus should be read and construed in conjunction with the Prospectus.

To view the Supplementary Prospectus, please paste the following URL into the address bar of the browser:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1200567/AWSF_Supplementary_Prospectus_July_2020.pdf

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information, please contact:

Jane Pilcher
Group Treasurer
Lancaster House
Lancaster Way
Ermine Business Park
Huntingdon
Cambridgeshire
PE29 6XU

TEL: 01480 323000
Fax: 01480 323540

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.