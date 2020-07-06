SANNE Strengthens Its Corporate Services Offering With New Senior Appointment

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SANNE, a leading global provider of alternative asset and corporate services has appointed Brijesh Patel as Global Head of Corporate Services.

With more than 20 years of international financial services experience, Brijesh, joins SANNE from State Street in Singapore where he held the role of Vice President, Relationship Management. As a qualified Chartered Accountant, Brijesh has an impressive background in managing strategic global relationships, leading servicing teams and coordinating service delivery from multiple jurisdictions and business areas to a broad range of clients invested in various asset classes.

Based in SANNE's Singapore business, he will work closely with SANNE's Country Heads and Corporate Services business to expand the product offering, providing professional administration and accounting services to a variety of listed clients, global corporates, family offices, entrepreneurial groups and sovereign wealth funds.

On the appointment Jason Bingham, Chief Strategy Officer at SANNE commented, "We are delighted to welcome Brijesh to SANNE. His wealth of experience in our industry and his approach with clients will ensure that our global Corporate Services offering is well positioned in an increasingly competitive and consolidated market."

"It's an absolute pleasure to be a member of the SANNE team and join an organisation that is a global leader in the fund and corporate servicing industry. I look forward to joining forces with our business leaders and global servicing team as we collectively work to strengthen our product offering and grow our strategic relationships with current and future international clients," added Brijesh Patel, Global Head of Corporate Services.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1200562/Brijesh_Patel.jpg