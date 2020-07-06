Unified Communications (UC) Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 74,244 Million by 2023 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global unified communications market size was valued at USD 32,879 Million in 2016 and is projected to reach US 74,244 Million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.60% from 2017 to 2023.

Unified communications enable real-time contact, interoperability, and faster access to the information needed. It offers a single framework for the integration of multiple devices, allowing smooth connectivity for informed decision-making.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE UNIFIED COMMUNICATION MARKET SIZE:

The increase in the demand for business efficiency and productivity, the need to minimize operating costs, and need for increased availability of teams in organisations are expected to increase the unified communication market size during the forecast period.

The growing demand for cloud-enabled applications further expected to increase the unified communication market size.

The growth in sales of mobile phones has increased the adoption of unified communication among end-users. Furthermore, Increased adoption of bringing your own device (BYOD) in companies from all industry verticals is expected to drive the demand for unified communication during the forecast period.

The convergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with UC technologies has significantly enabled organizations to achieve their target of digital transformation. This rising implementation of AI and Machine Learning (ML) in the communications field has created team collaboration opportunities, enabling machine-to - human interaction. This collaboration between AI and UC technologies is expected to increase the unified communication market size.

An increase in demand for innovative technologies and technical developments in the collaboration sector due to untapped demands and an increase in the need for better integration of communication networks in countries such as China , Japan , and Australia provide tremendous opportunities for the growth of the unified communication market size.

UNIFIED COMMUNICATION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The IT and telecommunications segment dominated the overall unified communications market in 2016 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to the rise in cloud applications, growth in the outsourced services sector, and an increase in the number of connected devices.

Based on region, the North American region dominated the overall unified market share of communications in 2017 due to increased demand for connected interfaces, growth in cloud technology, and penetration of your own devices (BYOD) in the U.S.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Covid 19 will positively affect the unified communications market.

Key Market Segments

By Application

Video

Telephony

Conferencing

Mobility

Unified Messaging

IM and Presence

Contact Centre.

By Industry Vertical

Energy and Utilities

IT and Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

BFSI

Public Sector

Aerospace and Defense

Others.

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA.

Key Companies

Aastra

Alcatel-Lucent

At&T

Cisco

Connect solutions

Hewlett-Packard

IBM

Microsoft

Siemens Enterprise Communications

Verizon Communications

Others.

