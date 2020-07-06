The Chinese state-owned manufacturer has started operations at its 1 GW mono PERC cell line after installing a 1 GW module fab last year.Chinese state-owned PV manufacturer Jetion Solar has put its new 1 GW mono PERC cell fab into commercial operation to complete a reported RMB1 billion ($142 million) investment at the site in Tongcheng, in Anhui province. Jetion completed 1 GW of module production facilities at the site in June last year and now claims to have 2.5 GW of annual module production facilities and 2 GW of cell output. "The new cell production line is currently at the highest level ...

