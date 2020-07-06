Cboe Global Markets Reports June 2020 Trading Volume

- Options ADV up 50 percent, U.S. Equities ADV up 83 percent and Global FX up 5 percent over June 2019

- Cboe's four options exchanges combined set a new single day volume record with more than 16 million contracts traded

- Cboe EDGX Options Exchange monthly ADV of more than one million contracts a new all-time high

- Cboe EDGX Equities Exchange new monthly ADV record with more than 431 million shares traded per day

CHICAGO, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported June monthly trading volume.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of June and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines. In addition, a supplemental data sheet which provides electronic trading statistics for Cboe Options Exchange is also available on the website.

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME Year-To-Date

June June % May % June June % 2020 2019 Chg 2020 Chg 2020 2019 Chg OPTIONS (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 20

20

125 124

Total Volume 234,193 141,989 64.9% 191,428 22.3% 1,291,792 888,274 45.4% Total ADV 10,645 7,099 49.9% 9,571 11.2% 10,334 7,163 44.3% FUTURES (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 20

20

125 124

Total Volume 4,040 4,132 -2.2% 2,675 51.1% 29,572 30,326 -2.5% Total ADV 184 207 -11.1% 134 37.3% 237 245 -3.3% U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 20

20

125 124

Total Volume 44,432 22,039 101.6% 37,944 17.1% 238,800 142,148 68.0% Total ADV 2,020 1,102 83.3% 1,897 6.5% 1,910 1,146 66.6% EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 20

21

127 126

Total Notional Value € 156,944 € 157,399 -0.3% € 118,132 32.9% € 980,425 € 1,101,199 -11.0% Total ADNV € 7,134 € 7,870 -9.4% € 5,625 26.8% € 7,720 € 8,740 -11.7% GLOBAL FX ($ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 20

21

129 128

Total Notional Value $761,662 $661,640 15.1% $658,664 15.6% $4,837,674 $4,414,111 9.6% Total ADNV $34,621 $33,082 4.7% $31,365 10.4% $37,501 $34,485 8.7%

ADV= average daily volume

ADNV= average daily notional value

June 2020 Volume Highlights

Each of Cboe Global Markets' four options exchanges posted gains in ADV over June 2019 : Cboe Options up 26 percent, C2 up 23 percent, Cboe BZX up 95 percent and Cboe EDGX up 154 percent.

: Cboe Options up 26 percent, C2 up 23 percent, Cboe BZX up 95 percent and Cboe EDGX up 154 percent. The four options exchanges had the highest combined single-day volume of all-time on June 5 , with more than 16 million contracts traded.

, with more than 16 million contracts traded. Cboe EDGX Options Exchange set a new monthly total volume record with more than 29 million contracts traded. The exchange also set a new all-time monthly ADV record with more than 1.3 million contracts traded.

S&P 500 Index (SPX) options ADV during June was 1.22 million contracts, up 12 percent over the 1.09 million contracts traded per day in May 2020 .

. ADV in options on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) during June was 408,569 contracts, up 3 percent over the 395,062 contracts traded per day in June 2019 .

. ADV in futures on the VIX at Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) during June was 182,944 contracts, up 38 percent over the 132,407 contracts traded per day in May 2020 .

. Cboe EDGX Equities Exchange set a new all-time monthly total volume record with 9.5 billion shares traded. The exchange also set a new all-time monthly ADV record with more than 431 million shares traded per day. On June 8 , the exchange saw its highest single-day volume of all-time with more than 613 million shares traded.

Second-Quarter 2020 RPC/Net Revenue Capture Guidance

Options

The company currently expects RPC for total options for the second quarter of 2020 to be in line to 1.0 percent higher than the amounts noted below for the two months ended May 31, 2020, primarily reflecting the higher RPC projected for multi-listed options for June compared to the two-month average. The RPC for multi-listed options for the second quarter is expected to be 5.0 to 6.0 percent above the two-month average, reflecting lower volume-related rebates in June. The RPC for index options is expected to be in line with the two-month average noted below.

Futures

The RPC for futures in the second quarter of 2020 is expected to be in line with the two-month average noted below.

U.S. Equities

The revenue capture for U.S. Equities for the second quarter of 2020 is expected to be in line with the two-month average noted below.

European Equities

The revenue capture for European Equities for the second quarter of 2020 is expected to be 4.0 to 5.0 percent below the two-month average noted below, reflecting a higher percentage of ADNV from lower net capture venues in June.

Global FX

The revenue capture for Global FX for the second quarter of 2020 is expected to be 1.5 to 2.5 percent below the two-month average noted below, reflecting the net impact of volume-based tiers on higher volumes in June.

These expectations are estimated, preliminary and may change. There can be no assurance that our final RPC for the three months ended June 30, 2020, will not differ materially from these expectations.

The following represents average RPC and net revenue capture based on a two-month and a three-month rolling average, reported on a one-month lag. The average RPC represents total transaction fees for Cboe Options, C2, BZX and EDGX Options Exchanges and CFE recognized for the period divided by total contracts traded during the period. For U.S. Equities, "net capture per 100 touched shares" refers to annual transaction fees less liquidity payments and routing and clearing costs divided by the product of one-hundredth ADV of touched shares on BZX, BYX, EDGX and EDGA and the number of trading days. For European Equities, "net capture per matched notional value" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments in British pounds divided by the product of ADNV in British pounds of shares matched on Cboe Europe Equities and the number of trading days. For Global FX, "net capture per one million dollars traded" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments, if any, divided by the product of one-thousandth of ADNV traded on the Cboe FX Markets and the number of trading days, divided by two, which represents the buyer and seller that are both charged on the transaction. Average transaction fees per contract can be affected by various factors, including exchange fee rates, volume-based discounts and transaction mix by contract type and product type.

(In Dollars unless stated otherwise) Two-

Months

Ended 2Q20 Guidance

vs.

Two-month Avg Three-Months Ended Product: May-20

May-20 Apr-20 Mar-20 Feb-20 Multi-Listed Options (per contract) $0.049 5.0 to 6.0% above $0.050 $0.053 $0.053 $0.053 Index Options (per contract) $0.873 In line $0.836 $0.808 $0.781 $0.764 Total Options (per contract) $0.182 In line to 1.0% above $0.212 $0.227 $0.234 $0.221 Futures (per contract) $1.748 In line $1.768 $1.742 $1.750 $1.747 U.S. Equities (per 100 touched notional value) $0.025 In line $0.026 $0.026 $0.026 $0.026 European Equities (per matched notional value, bps) 0.262 4.0 to 5.0% below 0.246 0.244 0.244 0.255 Global FX (per one million dollars traded) $2.803 1.5 to 2.5% below $2.732 $2.722 $2.694 $2.741

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to defining markets to benefit its participants and drive the global marketplace forward through product innovation, leading edge technology and seamless trading solutions.

The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), recognized as the world's premier gauge of U.S. equity market volatility.

Cboe's subsidiaries include the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. In addition, the company operates one of the largest stock exchanges by value traded in Europe and is a leading market globally for ETP listings and trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with a network of domestic and global offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, including main hubs in New York, London, Kansas City and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

