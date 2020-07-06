Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2020) - ZEN Graphene's (TSXV: ZEN) CEO, Dr. Francis Dubé, is interviewed by Fiona Forbes of InvestmentPitch Media.

ZEN is an emerging graphene technology solutions company with a focus on the development of graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-MU3K2IdWCY

InvestmentPitch Media has produced and is hosting the interview "video". If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "ZEN" in the search box.

The unique Albany Graphite Project provides the company with a competitive advantage in the potential graphene market as independent labs in Japan, UK, Israel, USA and Canada have independently demonstrated that ZEN's Albany Graphite/Naturally PureTM is an ideal precursor material which easily converts (exfoliates) to graphene, using a variety of mechanical, chemical and electrochemical methods.

The company is currently raising funds by way of a non-brokered private placement of units priced at $0.60, consisting of one share and one-half of one non-transferable warrant, with each warrant exercisable at $0.80 for 24 months, subject to an acceleration clause.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund ongoing work on the Albany Graphite Project including graphene research and scale up, COVID-19 initiatives and other graphene applications development and for general corporate purposes.

For more information please visit the company's website www.ZENGraphene.com or contact Dr. Francis Dubé, CEO, at 289-821-2820 or by email at drfdube@zengraphene.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59191