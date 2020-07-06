Crypto Derivatives Exchange Bybit Announces New Crypto Trading Competition "World Series of Trading (WSOT)"

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / The world's largest crypto trading event is scheduled to take place this August. Crypto derivatives exchange Bybit today announced the launch of the inaugural World Series of Trading (WSOT), a twice-a-year global crypto derivatives trading competition.

With a grand total of 200 bitcoins (BTC) as its prize pool, the inaugural WSOT is to be the biggest global crypto trading tournament, and bring the exhilaration of competitive crypto trading to the world's trader community.

WSOT is the latest addition to the Bybit Games calendar, and is for retail and institutional traders around the globe wherever Bybit services are available. Built upon the pillars of fair play and transparency, WSOT's ranking criterion is based on the "profit vs. loss" percentage. Traders therefore compete on a level playing field regardless of the depth of their pockets. WSOT will host some of the biggest names in the crypto trading world, as well as poker legends.

Following the success of 2019's BTC Brawl, a multinational crypto derivatives trading tournament that drew more than 7,000 traders competing for a prize pool of up to 100 BTC, the inaugural WSOT will see traders from ever more locations to contend the unprecedented 200 BTC prize pool.

"The World Series of Trading will be the main tournament of Bybit Games and the crypto trading world. We at Bybit believe in the importance of empowering traders who embody the prowess and passion for crypto trading," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "This revolutionary event aims to champion the spirit of competition and fair play, and cultivate camaraderie between crypto derivatives traders from all over the world to create positive changes in the crypto space."

In addition to presenting the global trading community with a premier stage to compete for a share of the 200 BTC prize pool, as well as showcase their skills and panache, WSOT also offers participants 20% off in trading fees and up to $9,400 in USDT bonuses. WSOT will run from August 14 to August 31.

Pre-registration opens today till July 30 at:bybit.com/wsot_warmup.

