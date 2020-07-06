Anzeige
u-blox AG: Nominal Value Repayment Date Postponed

THALWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / u-blox (SIX:UBXN)(OTC PINK:UBLXF), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies, today announced that the nominal value repayment was expected to be on July 9th 2020 when the invitation to the general assembly was issued. Due to delays caused by the lock-down and the commercial register, the pay date has now been finally determined to be on 14th of July 2020 and the ex-date on 10th July 2020.

About u-blox

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their solutions let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short-range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and a growing ecosystem of product supporting data services, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (www.u-blox.com)

Find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter @ublox and YouTube

u-blox investor releations contacts:

Switzerland and Europe:

Doris Rudischhauser, c/o Dynamics Group AG
Phone: +41 79 410 81 88
E-mail: dru@dynamicsgroup.ch

US:

Jeehae Linford, c/o The Equity Group Inc.
Phone: +1 (404) 840-3122
E-mail: jlinford@equityny.com

SOURCE: u-blox AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/596384/u-blox-AG-Nominal-Value-Repayment-Date-Postponed

