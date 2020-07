With this label, the Euronext committee recognizes Median Technologies' solid economic and stock market performance

Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (Paris:AMLDT), The Imaging Phenomics Company (ALMDT) announced today that it has been awarded the Euronext European Rising Tech Label.

The European Rising Tech Label recognizes 98 top-performing companies among more than 350 small and mid-caps listed on Euronext markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon and Paris, in the Tech sector (i.e., Life Sciences, Clean Tech and Technology, Media Telecom).

As of May 31st, 2020, these 98 companies had a market capitalization of €23 billion, for €21 billion traded in one year. This confirms the enthusiasm of investors for Tech companies listed on the Euronext.

About Median Technologies:Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world. Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

