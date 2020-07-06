Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand (Paris:LR) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at June 30th, 2020:
112,607 shares
- €18,238,210.81
In the first half of 2020, it has been negotiated a total of:
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 7,504
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 7,531
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 2,216,621 shares for €142,296,978.66
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 2,143,627 shares for €138,538,429.24
Recap:
- At the previous statement date (December 31st, 2019), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
39,613 shares
- €22,028,507.31
In the second half of 2019, it has been negotiated a total of:
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 3,462
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 3,741
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,172,869 shares for €77,417,308.62
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,154,756 shares for €76,352,891.15
- When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
0 shares
- €7,000,000
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision no. 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of
executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded volume in
EUR
|Number of
executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded volume in
EUR
|Total
7,504
2,216,621
142,296,978.66
7,531
2,143,627
138,538,429.24
|02/01/2020
1
29
2,117.00
56
14
1,028,160.00
|03/01/2020
108
16
1,172,000.00
61
13,914
1,021,705.02
|06/01/2020
80
14,041
1,021,061.52
59
13
949,260.00
|07/01/2020
60
17,43
1,275,353.10
55
14,509
1,063,944.97
|08/01/2020
62
22
1,583,120.00
61
20,764
1,502,275.40
|09/01/2020
74
19
1,388,140.00
77
19,5
1,431,300.00
|10/01/2020
143
18,699
1,360,726.23
36
10
730,500.00
|13/01/2020
105
21,301
1,542,618.42
44
16
1,161,920.00
|14/01/2020
54
22
1,581,580.00
53
23,9
1,722,473.00
|15/01/2020
22
6
435,720.00
22
7
509,320.00
|16/01/2020
47
19
1,374,460.00
39
16,158
1,171,939.74
|17/01/2020
84
19,842
1,453,029.66
|20/01/2020
46
15
1,094,250.00
42
9
659,160.00
|21/01/2020
80
23
1,666,350.00
|22/01/2020
55
16
1,154,720.00
18
12
872,280.00
|23/01/2020
84
24,094
1,732,117.66
56
24
1,728,240.00
|24/01/2020
90
24,85
1,812,807.50
|27/01/2020
116
24
1,737,840.00
28
12
871,920.00
|28/01/2020
23
9
650,070.00
55
15
1,086,750.00
|29/01/2020
9
3,002
218,875.82
51
24
1,767,360.00
|30/01/2020
71
24
1,767,600.00
25
11,049
815,305.71
|31/01/2020
74
24
1,764,240.00
51
14,205
1,048,329.00
|03/02/2020
20
5
364,200.00
45
12,795
935,442.45
|04/02/2020
10
4
293,880.00
61
20
1,473,600.00
|05/02/2020
44
21
1,547,910.00
59
18
1,335,780.00
|06/02/2020
56
20
1,470,200.00
34
11
810,590.00
|07/02/2020
51
14,218
1,039,620.16
37
16
1,172,640.00
|10/02/2020
57
12,503
915,594.69
41
14
1,026,900.00
|11/02/2020
56
20
1,475,400.00
68
22
1,625,140.00
|12/02/2020
43
19
1,393,080.00
44
16
1,176,320.00
|13/02/2020
3
2,426
178,044.14
77
26
1,941,160.00
|14/02/2020
7
2
151,740.00
3
1
76,260.00
|17/02/2020
14
2
153,600.00
|18/02/2020
65
19,216
1,470,984.80
8
4
308,080.00
|19/02/2020
15
6
460,200.00
61
17,864
1,375,349.36
|20/02/2020
26
8,013
619,725.42
20
9
698,670.00
|21/02/2020
57
12,987
1,000,258.74
29
10
773,500.00
|24/02/2020
91
26
1,970,800.00
|25/02/2020
111
30,5
2,285,670.00
57
23
1,727,530.00
|26/02/2020
82
26
1,895,920.00
76
28
2,061,080.00
|27/02/2020
78
32
2,338,560.00
46
13
953,940.00
|28/02/2020
91
34,5
2,403,960.00
16
6
420,660.00
|02/03/2020
98
37,3
2,558,780.00
98
32
2,218,880.00
|03/03/2020
85
29,97
2,081,116.80
101
38
2,649,740.00
|04/03/2020
88
38,5
2,661,120.00
108
31,6
2,190,196.00
|05/03/2020
102
39
2,656,680.00
41
8
554,480.00
|06/03/2020
124
40
2,625,200.00
21
7
464,380.00
|09/03/2020
87
27
1,646,460.00
46
16
994,720.00
|10/03/2020
94
39,985
2,503,860.70
66
33
2,081,640.00
|11/03/2020
108
47,7
2,975,526.00
103
37
2,323,600.00
|12/03/2020
63
45
2,551,050.00
|16/03/2020
32
50
2,363,000.00 54
25
1,286,250.00
|17/03/2020
14
5
254,650.00
62
25
1,350,000.00
|18/03/2020
21
15
783,450.00
1
756
42,865.20
|19/03/2020
17
2,5
127,475.00
1
5
276,500.00
|20/03/2020
64
28,565
1,570,789.35
|23/03/2020
19
20
996,000.00
31
15
767,550.00
|24/03/2020
75
18,256
1,046,799.04
|25/03/2020
21
7,5
414,225.00
4
2,5
152,250.00
|26/03/2020
101
22
1,280,620.00
146
47,5
2,814,850.00
|27/03/2020
239
54
3,165,480.00
41
10,191
611,969.55
|30/03/2020
119
26,904
1,535,142.24
154
34
1,953,640.00
|31/03/2020
110
17,571
1,025,443.56
144
27
1,586,250.00
|01/04/2020
298
57,525
3,304,811.25
209
42
2,440,200.00
|02/04/2020
142
38,365
2,152,276.50
196
41
2,316,500.00
|03/04/2020
73
14,409
819,872.10
58
15,147
865,802.52
|06/04/2020
8
4
232,880.00
133
29
1,703,750.00
|07/04/2020
177
45
2,706,750.00
190
36,967
2,258,314.03
|08/04/2020
156
35
2,079,700.00
135
30,583
1,823,970.12
|09/04/2020
212
43
2,533,130.00
141
43,219
2,557,700.42
|14/04/2020
89
19
1,139,620.00
117
30
1,809,300.00
|15/04/2020
201
47
2,738,690.00
|16/04/2020
7
1,6
91,680.00
12
2
116,580.00
|17/04/2020
30
6
354,600.00
185
47
2,784,750.00
|20/04/2020
106
31
1,831,480.00
58
20
1,184,000.00
|21/04/2020
144
45,2
2,581,824.00
4
1
58,500.00
|22/04/2020
111
37
2,137,120.00
|23/04/2020
40
9,574
563,621.38
124
30,358
1,805,693.84
|24/04/2020
120
25,708
1,516,772.00
13
4
237,040.00
|27/04/2020
21
10,776
638,478.00
81
23
1,366,430.00
|28/04/2020
122
33,135
2,014,939.35
|29/04/2020
98
28,865
1,816,474.45
|30/04/2020
108
28
1,756,720.00
28
7
447,440.00
|04/05/2020
86
28
1,674,960.00
8
2
120,900.00
|06/05/2020
54
11
639,650.00
|07/05/2020
68
21
1,193,640.00
74
14
801,220.00
|08/05/2020
87
23
1,352,400.00
|11/05/2020
46
13,127
774,361.73
24
4,121
245,941.28
|12/05/2020
68
15
886,950.00
65
23
1,366,660.00
|13/05/2020
81
25
1,463,500.00
42
11,074
653,255.26
|14/05/2020
88
25
1,440,750.00
47
13
752,960.00
|15/05/2020
52
16
920,480.00
110
20,101
1,161,435.78
|18/05/2020
87
22,825
1,351,924.75
|19/05/2020
58
22
1,293,600.00
|20/05/2020
29
7
398,930.00
29
10
582,400.00
|21/05/2020
83
22
1,269,620.00
25
7
405,440.00
|22/05/2020
20
8
453,600.00
50
24
1,390,320.00
|25/05/2020
3
1,113
66,112.20
42
10
597,800.00
|26/05/2020
14
6,4
387,456.00
53
14
851,060.00
|01/06/2020
4
4
243,840.00
59
14,079
859,663.74
|02/06/2020
46
19
1,160,520.00
73
20,154
1,234,029.42
|03/06/2020
16
6
369,720.00
80
22,5
1,399,725.00
|04/06/2020
67
16
1,013,600.00
68
19
1,208,210.00
|05/06/2020
21
6
388,800.00
53
21
1,370,670.00
|08/06/2020
10
9
587,160.00
14
3,068
201,168.76
|09/06/2020
71
21
1,358,700.00
54
16,075
1,044,392.75
|10/06/2020
68
21,5
1,394,060.00
84
18,5
1,207,310.00
|11/06/2020
58
21
1,321,320.00
36
15
948,000.00
|12/06/2020
85
25
1,573,000.00
48
19
1,202,700.00
|15/06/2020
58
17
1,037,680.00
66
17,538
1,085,426.82
|16/06/2020
37
10
637,300.00
101
26
1,663,480.00
|17/06/2020
14
6
386,700.00
36
11
712,140.00
|18/06/2020
61
18
1,155,600.00
77
16
1,033,920.00
|19/06/2020
2
1
64,400.00
73
9
583,560.00
|22/06/2020
56
16,339
1,059,747.54
46
16
1,042,080.00
|23/06/2020
26
8
524,720.00
93
20
1,316,800.00
|24/06/2020
70
28
1,845,480.00
74
23
1,520,760.00
|25/06/2020
80
24,096
1,578,528.96
152
28,6
1,881,880.00
|26/06/2020
58
10
673,200.00
85
22
1,486,320.00
|29/06/2020
86
27
1,810,080.00
121
29
1,951,120.00
|30/06/2020
9
3
202,320.00
60
12
815,280.00
Key financial dates:
- 2020 first-half results: July 31, 2020
"Quiet period1"starts July 1, 2020
- 2020 nine-month results: November 5, 2020
"Quiet period1" starts October 6, 2020
About Legrand
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of over €6.6 billion in 2019. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 index.
(code ISIN FR0010307819). https://www.legrandgroup.com
Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group's innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.
https://www.legrandgroup.com/en/group/eliot-legrands-connected-objects-program
1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to the publication of results.
