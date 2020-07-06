Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand (Paris:LR) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at June 30th, 2020:

112,607 shares

- €18,238,210.81

In the first half of 2020, it has been negotiated a total of:

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 7,504

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 7,531

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 2,216,621 shares for €142,296,978.66

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 2,143,627 shares for €138,538,429.24

Recap:

At the previous statement date (December 31st, 2019), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

39,613 shares

- €22,028,507.31

In the second half of 2019, it has been negotiated a total of:

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 3,462

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 3,741

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,172,869 shares for €77,417,308.62

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,154,756 shares for €76,352,891.15

When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

0 shares

- €7,000,000

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision no. 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in

EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in

EUR Total 7,504 2,216,621 142,296,978.66 7,531 2,143,627 138,538,429.24 02/01/2020 1 29 2,117.00 56 14 1,028,160.00 03/01/2020 108 16 1,172,000.00 61 13,914 1,021,705.02 06/01/2020 80 14,041 1,021,061.52 59 13 949,260.00 07/01/2020 60 17,43 1,275,353.10 55 14,509 1,063,944.97 08/01/2020 62 22 1,583,120.00 61 20,764 1,502,275.40 09/01/2020 74 19 1,388,140.00 77 19,5 1,431,300.00 10/01/2020 143 18,699 1,360,726.23 36 10 730,500.00 13/01/2020 105 21,301 1,542,618.42 44 16 1,161,920.00 14/01/2020 54 22 1,581,580.00 53 23,9 1,722,473.00 15/01/2020 22 6 435,720.00 22 7 509,320.00 16/01/2020 47 19 1,374,460.00 39 16,158 1,171,939.74 17/01/2020 84 19,842 1,453,029.66 20/01/2020 46 15 1,094,250.00 42 9 659,160.00 21/01/2020 80 23 1,666,350.00 22/01/2020 55 16 1,154,720.00 18 12 872,280.00 23/01/2020 84 24,094 1,732,117.66 56 24 1,728,240.00 24/01/2020 90 24,85 1,812,807.50 27/01/2020 116 24 1,737,840.00 28 12 871,920.00 28/01/2020 23 9 650,070.00 55 15 1,086,750.00 29/01/2020 9 3,002 218,875.82 51 24 1,767,360.00 30/01/2020 71 24 1,767,600.00 25 11,049 815,305.71 31/01/2020 74 24 1,764,240.00 51 14,205 1,048,329.00 03/02/2020 20 5 364,200.00 45 12,795 935,442.45 04/02/2020 10 4 293,880.00 61 20 1,473,600.00 05/02/2020 44 21 1,547,910.00 59 18 1,335,780.00 06/02/2020 56 20 1,470,200.00 34 11 810,590.00 07/02/2020 51 14,218 1,039,620.16 37 16 1,172,640.00 10/02/2020 57 12,503 915,594.69 41 14 1,026,900.00 11/02/2020 56 20 1,475,400.00 68 22 1,625,140.00 12/02/2020 43 19 1,393,080.00 44 16 1,176,320.00 13/02/2020 3 2,426 178,044.14 77 26 1,941,160.00 14/02/2020 7 2 151,740.00 3 1 76,260.00 17/02/2020 14 2 153,600.00 18/02/2020 65 19,216 1,470,984.80 8 4 308,080.00 19/02/2020 15 6 460,200.00 61 17,864 1,375,349.36 20/02/2020 26 8,013 619,725.42 20 9 698,670.00 21/02/2020 57 12,987 1,000,258.74 29 10 773,500.00 24/02/2020 91 26 1,970,800.00 25/02/2020 111 30,5 2,285,670.00 57 23 1,727,530.00 26/02/2020 82 26 1,895,920.00 76 28 2,061,080.00 27/02/2020 78 32 2,338,560.00 46 13 953,940.00 28/02/2020 91 34,5 2,403,960.00 16 6 420,660.00 02/03/2020 98 37,3 2,558,780.00 98 32 2,218,880.00 03/03/2020 85 29,97 2,081,116.80 101 38 2,649,740.00 04/03/2020 88 38,5 2,661,120.00 108 31,6 2,190,196.00 05/03/2020 102 39 2,656,680.00 41 8 554,480.00 06/03/2020 124 40 2,625,200.00 21 7 464,380.00 09/03/2020 87 27 1,646,460.00 46 16 994,720.00 10/03/2020 94 39,985 2,503,860.70 66 33 2,081,640.00 11/03/2020 108 47,7 2,975,526.00 103 37 2,323,600.00 12/03/2020 63 45 2,551,050.00 16/03/2020 32 50 2,363,000.00 54 25 1,286,250.00 17/03/2020 14 5 254,650.00 62 25 1,350,000.00 18/03/2020 21 15 783,450.00 1 756 42,865.20 19/03/2020 17 2,5 127,475.00 1 5 276,500.00 20/03/2020 64 28,565 1,570,789.35 23/03/2020 19 20 996,000.00 31 15 767,550.00 24/03/2020 75 18,256 1,046,799.04 25/03/2020 21 7,5 414,225.00 4 2,5 152,250.00 26/03/2020 101 22 1,280,620.00 146 47,5 2,814,850.00 27/03/2020 239 54 3,165,480.00 41 10,191 611,969.55 30/03/2020 119 26,904 1,535,142.24 154 34 1,953,640.00 31/03/2020 110 17,571 1,025,443.56 144 27 1,586,250.00 01/04/2020 298 57,525 3,304,811.25 209 42 2,440,200.00 02/04/2020 142 38,365 2,152,276.50 196 41 2,316,500.00 03/04/2020 73 14,409 819,872.10 58 15,147 865,802.52 06/04/2020 8 4 232,880.00 133 29 1,703,750.00 07/04/2020 177 45 2,706,750.00 190 36,967 2,258,314.03 08/04/2020 156 35 2,079,700.00 135 30,583 1,823,970.12 09/04/2020 212 43 2,533,130.00 141 43,219 2,557,700.42 14/04/2020 89 19 1,139,620.00 117 30 1,809,300.00 15/04/2020 201 47 2,738,690.00 16/04/2020 7 1,6 91,680.00 12 2 116,580.00 17/04/2020 30 6 354,600.00 185 47 2,784,750.00 20/04/2020 106 31 1,831,480.00 58 20 1,184,000.00 21/04/2020 144 45,2 2,581,824.00 4 1 58,500.00 22/04/2020 111 37 2,137,120.00 23/04/2020 40 9,574 563,621.38 124 30,358 1,805,693.84 24/04/2020 120 25,708 1,516,772.00 13 4 237,040.00 27/04/2020 21 10,776 638,478.00 81 23 1,366,430.00 28/04/2020 122 33,135 2,014,939.35 29/04/2020 98 28,865 1,816,474.45 30/04/2020 108 28 1,756,720.00 28 7 447,440.00 04/05/2020 86 28 1,674,960.00 8 2 120,900.00 06/05/2020 54 11 639,650.00 07/05/2020 68 21 1,193,640.00 74 14 801,220.00 08/05/2020 87 23 1,352,400.00 11/05/2020 46 13,127 774,361.73 24 4,121 245,941.28 12/05/2020 68 15 886,950.00 65 23 1,366,660.00 13/05/2020 81 25 1,463,500.00 42 11,074 653,255.26 14/05/2020 88 25 1,440,750.00 47 13 752,960.00 15/05/2020 52 16 920,480.00 110 20,101 1,161,435.78 18/05/2020 87 22,825 1,351,924.75 19/05/2020 58 22 1,293,600.00 20/05/2020 29 7 398,930.00 29 10 582,400.00 21/05/2020 83 22 1,269,620.00 25 7 405,440.00 22/05/2020 20 8 453,600.00 50 24 1,390,320.00 25/05/2020 3 1,113 66,112.20 42 10 597,800.00 26/05/2020 14 6,4 387,456.00 53 14 851,060.00 01/06/2020 4 4 243,840.00 59 14,079 859,663.74 02/06/2020 46 19 1,160,520.00 73 20,154 1,234,029.42 03/06/2020 16 6 369,720.00 80 22,5 1,399,725.00 04/06/2020 67 16 1,013,600.00 68 19 1,208,210.00 05/06/2020 21 6 388,800.00 53 21 1,370,670.00 08/06/2020 10 9 587,160.00 14 3,068 201,168.76 09/06/2020 71 21 1,358,700.00 54 16,075 1,044,392.75 10/06/2020 68 21,5 1,394,060.00 84 18,5 1,207,310.00 11/06/2020 58 21 1,321,320.00 36 15 948,000.00 12/06/2020 85 25 1,573,000.00 48 19 1,202,700.00 15/06/2020 58 17 1,037,680.00 66 17,538 1,085,426.82 16/06/2020 37 10 637,300.00 101 26 1,663,480.00 17/06/2020 14 6 386,700.00 36 11 712,140.00 18/06/2020 61 18 1,155,600.00 77 16 1,033,920.00 19/06/2020 2 1 64,400.00 73 9 583,560.00 22/06/2020 56 16,339 1,059,747.54 46 16 1,042,080.00 23/06/2020 26 8 524,720.00 93 20 1,316,800.00 24/06/2020 70 28 1,845,480.00 74 23 1,520,760.00 25/06/2020 80 24,096 1,578,528.96 152 28,6 1,881,880.00 26/06/2020 58 10 673,200.00 85 22 1,486,320.00 29/06/2020 86 27 1,810,080.00 121 29 1,951,120.00 30/06/2020 9 3 202,320.00 60 12 815,280.00

Key financial dates:

2020 first-half results: July 31, 2020

"Quiet period1"starts July 1, 2020

2020 nine-month results: November 5, 2020

"Quiet period1" starts October 6, 2020

