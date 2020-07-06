Voltalia SA Voltalia SA: IKEA France and Voltalia sign a partnership to provide households with turnkey solar panel solutions 06-Jul-2020 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Voltalia announces it has signed a partnership with IKEA France to offer turnkey solar rooftop solutions for private consumers. Available starting from fall 2020 in the South of France[1] and gradually in the rest of France, this new simple and affordable offer will enable the greatest number to have access to solar power. Future customers will find information on this service in stores or online and will be able to initiate the process with Voltalia teams on IKEA.fr. From fall 2020 in the South of France and progressively in the whole of France by the end of 2020, IKEA customers will be able to buy SOLSTR?.LE, a solar panel installation service combining two expertise: IKEA, expert in practical and affordable home furnishings, and Voltalia, expert in renewable power generation, including solar power, for nearly 15 years. The customer journey is simple. After gathering information on IKEA.fr or in a store, IKEA France customers will be able to use an online simulation tool and will then be supported -from the first technical appointment to the after-sales period- by Voltalia experts to benefit from their own solar rooftop solution. With this offer, IKEA wants to enable the greatest number to play an active role in France's energy transition while saving money on the long term. The electricity generated may be either consumed on-site to lower one's bill and/ or sold to the grid to generate an income. This offer is part of IKEA's People & Planet Positive strategy, which focuses on customers' aspirations to a more sustainable lifestyle and sets the company's ambitions to have a positive impact on the climate by 2030. France is the ninth country of the Ingka[2] group to offer this service which will be developed in its 30 markets by 2025. IKEA France is committed to developing energy independence, and already covers 131% of its own needs thanks to renewable power generation (6 wind farms, 52,854 solar panels on 22 units). Pierre Deyries, Sustainability Director of IKEA France, said: "I am very proud to sign this partnership with Voltalia to offer our customers turnkey solar panel solutions. This is a significant step in our goal to offer sustainable, convenient, and affordable lifestyles for all. With Voltalia and the combination of our expertise, we guarantee that heating and lighting using solar power will be simple and accessible." Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia, commented: "Our technical know-how and the power of our sourcing department are well known in the solar sector. We are delighted to serve private consumers thanks to this partnership with IKEA, as we do for companies since the acquisition of Helexia in 2019, thus amplifying our contribution to the energy transition." About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com [1]) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.2 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 7.8 GW. Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity. The Group has 791 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia Actifin Investor Relations: Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia, invest@voltalia.com jjullia@actifin.fr +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 About IKEA France In France, IKEA is the leader of home furnishing with 15.43% of market share. IKEA Retail France employs 10 625 coworkers, has 34 stores, a e-commerce site IKEA.fr and a customer support center. For fiscal year 2019*, IKEA Retail France registered a turnover of EUR 3.003 billion, IKEA stores received 59.8 million of visits and IKEA.fr counted 185 million visits. IKEA bases its development on a very strong Swedish culture and deeply rooted values, keys of its success. This culture and values shared by all coworkers and countries in which IKEA is implanted help everyone to develop and contribute to the vision of IKEA group to improve everyday life for the many. *Fiscal exercise from September 1, 2018 to August 31, 2019 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] French departments eligible from fall 2020: · Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region (Alpes-de-Haute-Provence (04), Hautes-Alpes (05), Alpes-Maritimes (06), Bouches-du-Rhône (13), Var (83), Vaucluse (84)) · Occitanie region (Ariège (09), Aude (11), Aveyron (12), Gard (30), Haute-Garonne (31), Gers (32), Hérault (34), Lot (46), Lozère (48), Hautes-Pyrénées (65), Pyrénées-Orientales (66), Tarn (81), Tarn-et-Garonne (82)) · Nouvelle-Aquitaine region (Corrèze (19), Dordogne (24), Gironde (33), Landes (40), Lot-et-Garonne (47), Pyrénées-Atlantiques (64), Haute-Vienne (87)) · Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region (Ardèche (07), Cantal (15), Drôme (26), Isère (38), Haute-Loire (43), Savoie (73)) [2] Main IKEA franchiser Regulatory filing PDF file File: pdf-VEN [2] Language: English Company: Voltalia SA 84 boulevard de Sébastopol 75003 Paris France E-mail: invest@voltalia.com Internet: www.voltalia.com ISIN: FR0011995588 Euronext Ticker: VLTSA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1087121 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1087121 06-Jul-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=db0be3e415898aded86369a9fafd9eeb&application_id=1087121&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=af98d893aa94343cae459e2bb249b0df&application_id=1087121&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

July 06, 2020 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)