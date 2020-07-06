The "Global Flexitanks Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The author has been monitoring the flexitanks market and it is poised to grow by 7.97 mn units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 36% during the forecast period.

The reports on flexitanks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for edible oil in Asian countries and cost advantages of using flexitanks.

The flexitanks market analysis include application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing wine production and consumption in Europe as one of the prime reasons driving the flexitanks market growth during the next few years.

The author presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Industrial Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Food Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Chemical Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer Landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver-Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Hinrich Industries

JF HILLEBRAND GROUP AG

MYFlexitank Industries Sdn Bhd

Neoflex Logistics Services Industrial Packing SA

Philton Polythene Converters Ltd.

Qingdao LAF Packaging Co. Ltd.

Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

SIA Flexitanks

Sun FlexiTanks

Techno Group

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v2gfqm.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200706005466/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900