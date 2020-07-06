The "Global Flexitanks Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The author has been monitoring the flexitanks market and it is poised to grow by 7.97 mn units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 36% during the forecast period.
The reports on flexitanks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for edible oil in Asian countries and cost advantages of using flexitanks.
The flexitanks market analysis include application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing wine production and consumption in Europe as one of the prime reasons driving the flexitanks market growth during the next few years.
The author presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Industrial Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Food Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Chemical Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
6. Customer Landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver-Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Hinrich Industries
- JF HILLEBRAND GROUP AG
- MYFlexitank Industries Sdn Bhd
- Neoflex Logistics Services Industrial Packing SA
- Philton Polythene Converters Ltd.
- Qingdao LAF Packaging Co. Ltd.
- Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- SIA Flexitanks
- Sun FlexiTanks
- Techno Group
10. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v2gfqm.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200706005466/en/
