For 2020, Mercialys (Paris:MERY) is once again in the top 5 of the overall ranking for the representation of women in management structures for listed companies, achieving fourth place on the SBF 120. Marking this occasion, the Company's commitment to gender equality was recognized by Marlène Schiappa, Minister of State for Gender Equality, when she visited its offices.

Each year, the ranking for the representation of women in management structures for listed companies, commissioned by the French Ministry of State for Gender Equality and carried out by ConvictionsRH, assesses the presence of women within companies' executive management and governance bodies, as well as various indicators relating to their gender diversity policies (training, awareness, remuneration, presence of women's networks, etc.). This year, Mercialys achieved an overall rating of 80.36/100, positioning it in fourth place on the SBF 120.

To mark the publication of this ranking, Mercialys welcomed a visit to its offices by Marlène Schiappa, Minister of State for Gender Equality, and Marie-Jo Zimmermann, co-author of the French law for the balanced representation of women and men within boards of directors and supervisory boards (known as the Copé-Zimmermann Act). They praised the Company's exemplary approach, illustrated in particular by its Management Committee, which has achieved gender parity, the specific equality agreements signed covering various aspects, such as tackling the pay gap (reduced from -4.5% in 2017 to -2.1% in 2019) and access to training, as well as the commitment shown by its governance structures, including the Board of Directors, which also has gender parity, which represents a real driving force for progress within the Company.

Following these exchanges, Marlène Schiappa signed a mission statement for Marie-Jo Zimmermann to assess compliance with the Copé-Zimmermann Act nationwide.

During this event, Elizabeth Blaise and Vincent Ravat, Mercialys' executive leadership team, once again set out their continued commitment to gender diversity and equality policies within the Company.

