Montag, 06.07.2020
Breaking News! Allein im 80-Milliarden-Teich fischen: Kurs explodiert!
WKN: A2PJ5B ISIN: KYG4672N1198 Ticker-Symbol: H7T2 
06.07.20
17:19 Uhr
4,750 Euro
+0,060
+1,28 %
06.07.2020 | 19:08
Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison Issues ADR Outlook on Hutchison China MediTech (HCM)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) is on the brink of global launches of two assets from its internally developed oncology portfolio. In 2022 we expect US launches of surufatinib (broad NET indication) two years earlier than forecast as well as savolitinib (NSCLC). Recently the FDA granted fast-track designation to fruquintinib in mCRC and we forecast global launch in 2023. In China, HCM has laid the foundations to capitalize on the slew of additional novel oncology drugs (expected by end 2021). HCM is well funded (following the recent $100m equity investment from General Atlantic, plus warrants granted for an additional $100m in 18 months) as it accelerates the global development of its unpartnered assets and expands its global commercial outreach. Beyond 2024 we expect sustainable profitability and margin expansion. Our increased valuation is $6.3bn.

We value HCM at $6.3bn ($44.49/ADS) vs $5.9bn previously. The material changes to our valuation are the surufatinib and savolitinib peak forecast upgrades. We have adjusted our product timelines across the broader pipeline to reflect current progress and revisited our R&D and S&M costs accordingly.

Click here to view the full report.

Subscribe to Edison's content to receive reports by email.

All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website.

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact Edison:

Dr Susie Jana, +44 (0)20 3077 5700
Dr John Priestner, +44 (0)20 3077 5700
healthcare@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-
Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res
YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Hutchison China MediTech



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/596398/Edison-Issues-ADR-Outlook-on-Hutchison-China-MediTech-HCM

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
