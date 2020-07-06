Veni Vidi Vici Limited (VVV) Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Notice of AGM 06-Jul-2020 / 17:46 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 06 July 2020 VENI VIDI VICI LIMITED ("Veni Vidi Vici" or the "Company") Notice of AGM Veni Vidi Vici (AQSE: VVV), quoted on the AQSE Growth Market, is pleased to announce that notice convening the Company's Annual General Meeting, to be held at Suite 3B, Princes House, 38 Jermyn Street, London SW1Y 6DN at 12:00 p.m. on 21 July 2020, has been posted to shareholders. The notice of AGM can be found at: https://www.vvvltd.com/ [1] In light of the current COVID-19 situation, the Company has included a section in the Notice of AGM with advice under the Government's Stay at Home Measures. In order to reduce the risk of infection we are asking Shareholders to not attend the General Meeting which will end immediately following the formal business. Any Shareholders who do attend will not be admitted. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information please contact: The Company Donald Strang +44 (0) 207 440 0640 AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser: Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl ISIN: VGG9404A1030 Category Code: NOA TIDM: VVV LEI Code: 213800OEUSH43X859D83 Sequence No.: 74067 EQS News ID: 1087455 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c030f0668a083892610ab9e400289c41&application_id=1087455&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2020 12:46 ET (16:46 GMT)