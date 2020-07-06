Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Allein im 80-Milliarden-Teich fischen: Kurs explodiert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P0XB ISIN: FR0013482791 Ticker-Symbol: 4AW 
Frankfurt
06.07.20
08:08 Uhr
5,300 Euro
+0,100
+1,92 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NACON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NACON SA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.07.2020 | 20:41
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NACON: NACON CONNECT IS TOMORROW, 7 JULY AT 7PM CEST


NACON CONNECT IS TOMORROW,

7 JULY AT 7PM CEST

Paris (France), 6 July 2020 - NACON's first digital conference is being held tomorrow at 7PM CEST / 10AM PT on its official YouTube channel:

Click here to watch NACON Connect: https://youtu.be/IL8k55zQ924

With 10 games showcased, including 4 unannounced, from a range of genres including racing, RPGs and roguelikes, this conference is essential viewing for all video game fans.


NACON

Check all NACON games and accessories on the new website nacongaming.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 8 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market and enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

Attachment

  • MediaAlert_REMINDER_NACON_CONNECT_EN (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0ffb8997-70db-40b0-85fc-2d7e85d7754b)
NACON-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.