Technavio has been monitoring the pouch packaging machinery market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.73 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Coesia Spa, Duravant LLC, GEA Group AG, PFM Packaging Machinery Spa, Robert Bosch GmbH, Salzgitter AG, Sealed Air Corp., Viking Masek Global Packaging Technologies, and Winpak Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Focus on improving the accuracy and efficiency of filling pouches has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the growing demand for paper bags and paperboard tubes for packaging might hamper market growth.

Pouch Packaging Machinery Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Pouch Packaging Machinery Market is segmented as below:

Product HFFS VFFS SUP

Geography APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Pouch Packaging Machinery Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our pouch packaging machinery market report covers the following areas:

Pouch Packaging Machinery Market Size

Pouch Packaging Machinery Market Trends

Pouch Packaging Machinery Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the introduction of robotics in pouch packaging machinery as one of the prime reasons driving the pouch packaging machinery market growth during the next few years.

Pouch Packaging Machinery Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist pouch packaging machinery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pouch packaging machinery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pouch packaging machinery market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pouch packaging machinery market vendors

