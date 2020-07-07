Tata Communications wins eight awards at Frost & Sullivan's 2020 India ICT Awards

The recognitions highlight Tata Communications' unmatched service delivery in India

MUMBAI, India, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Communications, a digital ecosystem enabler, received top honors at Frost & Sullivan's 2020 India ICT Awards, with eight wins in the 'Company of the Year' category. All the awards were for excellence in service provision, underlining the company's dominance in the Indian service provider market.

Applauding Tata Communications' feat, Benoy CS, Vice President, Digital Transformation Practice, Frost & Sullivan, said, "Tata Communications' services are aligned with industry best practices and address vertical-specific needs. It is an ideal example of a service provider that has the best-in-class people, processes and technologies to offer customer-focused solutions and services."

In its 19th edition, the 2020 India ICT Awards celebrated the achievements of the IT industry's best innovators, disruptors and leaders. The event honored industry professionals and corporates that created breakthrough business models and strategies through the innovative use of transformative technologies.

"We are thrilled that our continued focus on delivering superior customer experiences has resulted in another year of wins at the prestigious Frost & Sullivan's 2020 India ICT Awards," said Sumeet Walia, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Tata Communications. "To have won eight awards, especially the 'Enterprise Data Service Provider of the Year' for the eleventh time, is a strong validation of our efforts and expertise. The economic disruption triggered by the pandemic has resulted in an accelerated shift towards a digital-first world, creating an essential need for every industry to align to the new models of working. Our large suite of solutions, services and partnerships have helped unlock infinite possibilities to enable a seamless digital transition for our customers. These awards are a testament to the customers' confidence in us as their trusted advisor. We look forward to continuing to work closely with our customers and enabling secure connected digital experiences for them."

Accolades Won by Tata Communications at Frost & Sullivan's 2020 India ICT Awards:

Enterprise Data Service Provider of the Year

Tata Communications has demonstrated tremendous innovation in product launches and strategies along with strong service delivery and support. It has enhanced the IZO cloud enablement platform, which integrates IZO Internet WAN with Global MPLS VPN, to form IZO Hybrid WAN. This is fully linked to its security services, such as DDoS mitigation, virtual proxy secure web gateway and Unified Threat Management. The company's unique IZO SD-WAN service is available in 150+ countries globally and is continuously gaining traction among Indian enterprises.

Tata Communications follows a multi-pronged strategy and has the vision to enable faster service delivery through automation and self-servicing/provisioning capabilities implemented through APIs and virtual platforms. Furthermore, it aims to enable automation and virtualisation to expedite customers' business transformation journeys.

Enterprise Telecom Service Provider of the Year - Large Enterprise Segment

Bolstered by its global network infrastructure and leadership in emerging markets, Tata Communications is continuously developing its service portfolio to include new technologies and innovations that simplify their enterprise customers' operations and help promote a competitive enterprise telecoms services business.

The company has a vast portfolio of solutions and services aligned to the needs of large enterprise customers. Its focus on staying agile and delivering superior customer experiences has helped it position itself as a digital ecosystem enabler. Its international network coverage and partnerships help it serve Indian companies with a global footprint and global companies with India presence.

Managed Multi Cloud Service Provider of the Year

Tata Communications has developed an integrated value proposition by combining its managed service prowess with multi-cloud capabilities. This is helping it tap newer opportunities in the emerging multi-cloud space.

Its broad multi cloud portfolio enables digital transformation for enterprises by bringing together all enterprise workloads on a single pane, yet giving each workload a choice of platforms to run on multiple models such as public clouds, managed hosting, private cloud and cloud container services. It helps the organisations balance investments in on-premise private cloud technologies with effective utilisation of off-premise public cloud services to achieve an optimised total cost of ownership (TCO).

SDWAN Service Provider of the Year

Tata Communications has been the frontrunner for efficiently leveraging and building innovative solutions using cutting-edge technologies such as Software Defined Networking/ Network-Function Virtualization and IoT. It has exhibited exceptional go-to-market strategies and service innovations by providing two different deployment models so customers can pick the one that best aligns with their SD-WAN deployment strategy.

Tata Communications has maintained its SD-WAN leadership in India on the back of its customised SD-WAN solution suite, continuous addition of innovative features in SD-WAN service, strong R&D capabilities and collaborative business with customers.

Unified Communications Service Provider of the Year

India's Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) market is becoming increasingly cloud-oriented as more businesses are willing to shift to the hosted/cloud model as long as they have a strong service provider that can manage their UCC requirements end-to-end. Tata Communications has been a clear leader in identifying these changing preferences of Indian businesses and continues to build technology partnerships to provide best-in-class UCC experiences to its business customers.

Managed Security Service Provider of the Year - Telecom

As enterprises aim to build a 360-degree cyber security posture, the number of security tools within the IT ecosystem has increased at a rapid pace. Organisations are not only focused on perimeter security, but are extending the security elements beyond the enterprise network; notably to the cloud and mobile devices. They need service providers that have a broad range of capabilities to manage and monitor security concerns around these areas. Tata Communications has expanded its cyber security offerings in response to this and significantly improved its threat detection and response capabilities. It leverages next-generation technologies and security frameworks that are industry-compliant and dependable.

Cloud Interconnect Service Provider of the Year

A trendsetter in the cloud interconnect space in India, the company has a robust roadmap to further enhance its cloud interconnect offerings and improve customer experiences. It plans to develop expansive multi-cloud connectivity capabilities involving customer use cases such as distributed applications in multiple clouds. Additionally, Tata Communications is developing cost-effective approaches wherein a customer can connect to multiple cloud service providers through a single physical connection. This would be significantly more efficient than building multiple dedicated physical connections to different cloud service providers.

Tata Communications intends to integrate its managed security services capabilities with cloud interconnect services. Moreover, it hopes to increase its existing interconnect capacity with cloud providers to address the rising demand for bandwidth.

Video Managed Services Provider of the Year

As the video managed services segment continues evolving due to the rapid advancement of technologies, service providers are being challenged to address customer demand on-the-go to remain relevant. The video managed services segment has, as a result, undergone a significant transformation in terms of the introduction of customised solutions by various players. The declining infrastructure cost of cloud-solutions and the rising demand for a wider range of video solutions at low costs are key issues that need to be addressed.

Tata Communications provides managed video services to enterprises leveraging its flagship product, Video Connect, as a core service for live and file-based contribution and global distribution to broadcasters and aggregators. It has the largest dedicated fiber-based Video Connect managed service, which offers unprecedented reach, flexibility and reliability. With a focus on constant innovation, the company has become the managed service provider of choice for broadcasting solutions such as Live 4K, 8K, and 360-degree video.

About the Awards

Frost & Sullivan's India ICT Awards contenders were judged on a variety of parameters including revenue, market share, product diversity, vertical and horizontal diversity, major customer acquisitions, the efficacy of the innovation process, product service, and positioning. The judging process involved in-depth primary interviews with various industry participants and secondary research conducted by Frost & Sullivan analysts. An elite panel of jury members comprising some of the most prominent CIOs/CTOs from the industry evaluated the compiled data and incorporated the end-user perspective. Frost & Sullivan then presented the awards to the companies that received the number one industry rank in each category.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Tarini Singh

P: +91-20 6718 9725

E: Tarini.Singh@frost.com

Smriti Arora

P: +91 98192 76755

E: Smriti.Arora@tatacommunications.com

About Tata Communications

Tata Communications is a digital ecosystem enabler that powers today's fast-growing digital economy.

The company enables the digital transformation of enterprises globally, including 300 of the Fortune 500 - unlocking opportunities for businesses by enabling borderless growth, boosting product innovation and customer experience, improving productivity and efficiency, building agility and managing risk.

With its solutions orientated approach and proven managed service capabilities and cutting-edge infrastructure, Tata Communications drives the next level of intelligence powered by cloud, mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), collaboration, security, and network services.

Tata Communications carries around 30% of the world's internet routes and connects businesses to 60% of the world's cloud giants and 4 out of 5 mobile subscribers.

The company's capabilities are underpinned by its global network, the world's largest wholly owned subsea fibre backbone and a Tier-1 IP network with connectivity to more than 200 countries and territories.

Tata Communications Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India.

www.tatacommunications.com

