Enerzair Breezhaler plus sensor is the first asthma medication to be co-packaged and co-prescribed with a digital health platform

Propeller Health today announced a collaboration with Novartis to co-package the Propeller digital health platform with Enerzair Breezhaler (QVM149; indacaterol acetate, glycopyrronium bromide and mometasone furoate [IND/GLY/MF]), a recently approved Novartis medication developed to treat uncontrolled asthma.

This collaboration marks the first time a digital health tool will be packaged and prescribed alongside an inhaled asthma medication. Enerzair Breezhaler and Propeller sensor and app received approval from the European Commission on in July and will launch across Europe starting in 2020. Healthcare professionals in Europe will have the option to prescribe Enerzair Breezhaler with or without the companion digital health platform. The medication is not available in the U.S.

Enerzair Breezhaler was approved as a maintenance treatment of asthma in adult patients not adequately controlled with a maintenance combination of a long-acting beta2-agonist (LABA) and a high dose of an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) who experienced one or more asthma exacerbations in the previous year.

Propeller's solution works by attaching a sensor to the Enerzair Breezhaler inhaler, which then delivers objective data on medication use to the Propeller app on the patient's smartphone. The app also sends the patient reminders to take their prescribed dose and keeps a record of adherence data over time. The patient can share that data with their clinician to help inform the patient's treatment plan.

In previous clinical studies unrelated to this collaboration, the Propeller platform has been shown to increase asthma control by up to 63 percent,1 increase medication adherence by up to 58 percent,2 and reduce asthma-related emergency department visits and hospitalizations by as much as 57 percent.3

"Our collaboration with Novartis to co-package Propeller with Enerzair Breezhaler is the first time a pharmaceutical company and digital health company have worked together to package a digital health platform with an asthma medication," said David Van Sickle, co-founder and CEO of Propeller Health. "The ability to prescribe a maintenance medication with Propeller will make it easier for healthcare professionals to engage their patients in self-management."

Propeller previously announced a collaboration with Novartis to develop a custom add-on sensor for the Breezhaler inhaler, a device used for the company's portfolio of COPD treatments (Ultibro Breezhaler, Onbrez Breezhaler and Seebri Breezhaler), connecting these medications to Propeller's digital health platform. The same sensor will be co-packaged with Enerzair Breezhaler.

About Propeller Health

Propeller Health is a leading digital health company dedicated to making life better for every person with chronic respiratory disease. Propeller creates products to more effectively treat chronic respiratory disease and improve clinical outcomes for patients through connectivity, analytics, and companion digital experiences. The Propeller platform is used by patients, physicians and healthcare organizations in the United States, Europe and Asia. Propeller Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD). For more information, visit www.propellerhealth.com.

